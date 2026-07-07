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English NewsAutoTata Sierra EV Comes In QWD And RWD: Which One Is Worth Your Money?

Tata Sierra EV Comes In QWD And RWD: Which One Is Worth Your Money?

Confused between the Tata Sierra EV's QWD and RWD variants? Here's a detailed comparison of their price, performance, range and value to help you decide which version best suits your needs.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Sierra EV QWD is faster, costlier than RWD 75kWh.
  • QWD performs 0-100km/h under six seconds, boasts 300Ps.
  • RWD 75kWh offers 665km range; QWD provides 624km.

Tata has launched the Sierra EV and here we will discuss whether the QWD is worth getting over the single model RWD. The QWD dual motor version is the most expensive Sierra EV and comes at Rs 26 lakh and that's more than a lakh more than the most expensive RWD single motor with the 75 kwh battery pack.


Tata Sierra EV Comes In QWD And RWD: Which One Is Worth Your Money?

Performance and Range Compared

The QWD has an exclusive colour and of course much faster and more capable than the RWD. 0-100 km/h is under 6 seconds for the QWD with more than 500Nm and 300Ps power. The RWD 75kwh battery pack has less power at 209hp.

Interestingly the RWD 63kwh battery pack version offers slightly more power than the 75kwh battery pack version at 238hp.

Range is where the single motor RWD 75kwh battery pack has an edge with 665km vs 624 of the dual motor.


Tata Sierra EV Comes In QWD And RWD: Which One Is Worth Your Money?

Which Version Makes More Sense?

The RWD 75kwh battery pack offers more range but less power while those who will like the performance will have the QWD.

In the end it is also a question of price as the dual motor is only one variant and the most expensive Sierra EV but gets the bragging rights of being the fastest Indian EV. The single motor could be the more sensible version with the 75 kwh battery pack with the higher range vs the dual motor version.


Tata Sierra EV Comes In QWD And RWD: Which One Is Worth Your Money?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price difference between the QWD and RWD Sierra EV models?

The QWD dual motor version costs Rs 26 lakh, which is over a lakh more than the most expensive RWD single motor with the 75 kWh battery pack.

How does the performance of the QWD Sierra EV compare to the RWD models?

The QWD achieves 0-100 km/h in under 6 seconds, with over 500Nm and 300Ps. The RWD 75 kWh has 209hp, while the RWD 63 kWh offers 238hp.

Which Sierra EV variant offers the best range?

The RWD single motor with the 75 kWh battery pack offers the best range at 665 km. The dual motor QWD has a range of 624 km.

Is the QWD or RWD Sierra EV a more sensible purchase?

The RWD 75 kWh battery pack version is considered more sensible due to its higher range. The QWD is for those prioritizing performance and the bragging rights of being the fastest Indian EV.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
TATA Tata Sierra EV Tata Sierra EV QWD Vs RWD
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