Tata Sierra EV Comes In QWD And RWD: Which One Is Worth Your Money?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Sierra EV QWD is faster, costlier than RWD 75kWh.

QWD performs 0-100km/h under six seconds, boasts 300Ps.

RWD 75kWh offers 665km range; QWD provides 624km.

Tata has launched the Sierra EV and here we will discuss whether the QWD is worth getting over the single model RWD. The QWD dual motor version is the most expensive Sierra EV and comes at Rs 26 lakh and that's more than a lakh more than the most expensive RWD single motor with the 75 kwh battery pack.





Performance and Range Compared

The QWD has an exclusive colour and of course much faster and more capable than the RWD. 0-100 km/h is under 6 seconds for the QWD with more than 500Nm and 300Ps power. The RWD 75kwh battery pack has less power at 209hp.

Interestingly the RWD 63kwh battery pack version offers slightly more power than the 75kwh battery pack version at 238hp.

Range is where the single motor RWD 75kwh battery pack has an edge with 665km vs 624 of the dual motor.





Which Version Makes More Sense?

The RWD 75kwh battery pack offers more range but less power while those who will like the performance will have the QWD.

In the end it is also a question of price as the dual motor is only one variant and the most expensive Sierra EV but gets the bragging rights of being the fastest Indian EV. The single motor could be the more sensible version with the 75 kwh battery pack with the higher range vs the dual motor version.



