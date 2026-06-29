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English NewsAutoTata Sierra EV Interior, Power, And Expected Specifications

Tata Sierra EV Interior, Power, And Expected Specifications

The extra power is courtesy the twin electric motors which are there in the Sierra EV and that will also provide AWD.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sierra EV features 500Nm torque, boost mode, 300bhp.
  • Twin electric motors provide AWD with 75kWh battery.
  • Its interior offers triple screens, panoramic sunroof, and HUD.

The latest video from Tata Motors shows that the Sierra EV will have a huge 500Nm torque along with a boost mode. This means that the Sierra EV would be one of the fastest cars that you can get below the Rs 30 lakh mark while the power figures would be similar to the bigger Harrier EV.

The Sierra EV will then have a 75kwh battery pack with upwards of 300bhp and 500Nm torque which means it will be fast along with a boost mode as well. The extra power is courtesy the twin electric motors which are there in the Sierra EV and that will also provide AWD.


Tata Sierra EV Interior, Power, And Expected Specifications

There would be various modes as well while the Sierra EV as a result has plenty of pulling power with all that torque hustling the car forward. The end result would be lots of power and performance which would be a highlight for the Sierra EV top-end.

The 75kwh battery pack with AWD would be one of the highlights for the car while there would be a smaller 65kwh battery pack as well. In its segment there is no comparison at all with the amount of power that the Sierra EV makes plus the torque.


Tata Sierra EV Interior, Power, And Expected Specifications

ALSO READ: New BMW X6 Is A Powerful SUV Coupe With A Large Petrol Engine

Features and Launch Timeline

The interior meanwhile shows the modes and the triple screen layout would be there as well while the Sierra EV could have a different interior upholstery with being sustainable. Features like a panoramic sunroof, drive and terrain modes, HUD and more would be there too.


Tata Sierra EV Interior, Power, And Expected Specifications

The Sierra EV will be launched on the 30th of this month while we will drive the car later in the coming days as well. The Sierra EV will be positioned below the Harrier EV and above the Curvv EV as well.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key performance specifications of the Sierra EV?

The Sierra EV will have 500Nm torque and upwards of 300bhp with a 75kWh battery pack. It will also feature a boost mode and twin electric motors for AWD.

What battery options will be available for the Sierra EV?

The Sierra EV will primarily feature a 75kWh battery pack with AWD. A smaller 65kWh battery pack will also be available.

When will the Sierra EV be launched and how is it positioned?

The Sierra EV is scheduled to be launched on the 30th of this month. It will be positioned below the Harrier EV and above the Curvv EV.

What interior features are expected in the Sierra EV?

The Sierra EV's interior will include a triple screen layout, panoramic sunroof, and a HUD. It will also offer various drive and terrain modes.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
TATA Tata Sierra EV Sierra
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