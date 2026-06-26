The new BMW X6 is powered by a 530bhp twin-turbo V8 engine, which also includes a mild hybrid system. This powerful engine makes it the most capable in its class.
New BMW X6 Is A Powerful SUV Coupe With A Large Petrol Engine
The X6 is positioned above the X5 while in India it is a CBU which means it is imported along with a single powertrain option.
- BMW India launched new X6 featuring 530bhp twin-turbo V8.
- The X6 achieves 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds.
- The X6 pioneered SUV-coupe design, competing with rivals.
BMW India has launched the new X6 which comes with a new 530bhp twin turbo V8 engine.
This makes the X6 the most powerful in its class and brings this SUV coupe back into the market.
The X6 is positioned above the X5 while in India it is a CBU which means it is imported along with a single powertrain option.
Features
The twin turbo V8 comes with a mild hybrid system as well which makes 530bhp and has all wheel drive plus rear wheel steering.
This massive SUV coupe as a result can do 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.
The new X6 was shown in India before at the launch of the M440i and is a large car with plenty of presence.
The new X6 gets a sportier look with 21inch wheels and M sport detailing.
Near 5m long the new X6 is a big car but is a sportier design due to its SUV coupe-like styling as seen with the way the roof flows and tapers down.
The SUV will compete with many cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLE coupe to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe plus the Audi SQ8 amongst others.
Having a large V8 engine is a bonus for the car with petrol engines in demand for buyers in this segment.
The X6 was also the original SUV coupe and started this design trend.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What engine powers the new BMW X6?
How is the new X6 sold in India?
In India, the new X6 is available as a CBU (Completely Built-Up) unit, meaning it is imported. It comes with a single powertrain option and is positioned above the X5.
What is the acceleration performance of the new X6?
Thanks to its powerful V8 engine, the new X6 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. It also features all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering for enhanced performance.