New BMW X6 Is A Powerful SUV Coupe With A Large Petrol Engine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMW India launched new X6 featuring 530bhp twin-turbo V8.

The X6 achieves 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

The X6 pioneered SUV-coupe design, competing with rivals.

BMW India has launched the new X6 which comes with a new 530bhp twin turbo V8 engine.

This makes the X6 the most powerful in its class and brings this SUV coupe back into the market.

The X6 is positioned above the X5 while in India it is a CBU which means it is imported along with a single powertrain option.

Features

The twin turbo V8 comes with a mild hybrid system as well which makes 530bhp and has all wheel drive plus rear wheel steering.





This massive SUV coupe as a result can do 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds.

The new X6 was shown in India before at the launch of the M440i and is a large car with plenty of presence.

The new X6 gets a sportier look with 21inch wheels and M sport detailing.





Near 5m long the new X6 is a big car but is a sportier design due to its SUV coupe-like styling as seen with the way the roof flows and tapers down.

The SUV will compete with many cars like the Mercedes-Benz GLE coupe to the Porsche Cayenne Coupe plus the Audi SQ8 amongst others.

Having a large V8 engine is a bonus for the car with petrol engines in demand for buyers in this segment.

The X6 was also the original SUV coupe and started this design trend.