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HomeAutoTata Sierra And Safari EV To Get AWD Dual Motors

Tata Sierra And Safari EV To Get AWD Dual Motors

The Harrier EV currently has a dual motor layout and the Sierra will now be the most affordable EV to have a dual motor layout after the Harrier. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 06:24 PM (IST)

Both Sierra and Safari EVs will get AWD which means a dual motor layout. 

The Harrier EV currently has a dual motor layout and the Sierra will now be the most affordable EV to have a dual motor layout after the Harrier. 

What To Expect

The Sierra EV will have less power than the Harrier EV dual motor though. 

The inclusion of a dual motor layout is necessary for the addition of AWD. 

The Sierra AWD with this feature will stand out vs the standard ICE sibling. 

The other EV from Tata Motors is the Safari EV which will also receive a dual motor layout while having the same power as the Harrier EV. 

The Safari EV will be the largest Tata EV and will be aimed at the likes of the XEV 9s although the XEV 9s does not have a dual motor option. 


Tata Sierra And Safari EV To Get AWD Dual Motors

The addition of a dual motor layout will mean better offroad ability and will add a layer of desirability to the new Tata EVs. 

First to come would be the Sierra EV which is launching in May 2026. 

The Safari EV will come in later in the year. 

Both the Sierra and Safari EVs will bolster the EV sales and give competition to the likes of Mahindra electric which currently has the best selling EV title with the aggressively priced XEV 9s. 

Expect to get more details regarding the Sierra EV soon for now.

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About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra Tata Motors Tata Safari EV AWD Dual Motors
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