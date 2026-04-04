Tata Sierra And Safari EV To Get AWD Dual Motors

Both Sierra and Safari EVs will get AWD which means a dual motor layout.

The Harrier EV currently has a dual motor layout and the Sierra will now be the most affordable EV to have a dual motor layout after the Harrier.

What To Expect

The Sierra EV will have less power than the Harrier EV dual motor though.

The inclusion of a dual motor layout is necessary for the addition of AWD.

The Sierra AWD with this feature will stand out vs the standard ICE sibling.

The other EV from Tata Motors is the Safari EV which will also receive a dual motor layout while having the same power as the Harrier EV.

The Safari EV will be the largest Tata EV and will be aimed at the likes of the XEV 9s although the XEV 9s does not have a dual motor option.





The addition of a dual motor layout will mean better offroad ability and will add a layer of desirability to the new Tata EVs.

First to come would be the Sierra EV which is launching in May 2026.

The Safari EV will come in later in the year.

Both the Sierra and Safari EVs will bolster the EV sales and give competition to the likes of Mahindra electric which currently has the best selling EV title with the aggressively priced XEV 9s.

Expect to get more details regarding the Sierra EV soon for now.