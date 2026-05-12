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HomeAutoAudi Q9 To Be Their Biggest 7 Seater SUV And Is India Bound

Audi Q9 To Be Their Biggest 7 Seater SUV And Is India Bound

Audi Q9 will be the brand’s biggest flagship SUV, featuring three-row seating, powered doors, luxury captain seats, hybrid V8 options and an expected India launch to rival GLS, X7.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 May 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spacious three-row SUV prioritizes rear-seat comfort and luxury travel.

The Audi Q9, as its name suggests, is set to become the largest SUV ever produced by Audi and will be positioned above the Audi Q7 in the brand’s global line-up. Expected to effectively replace the Audi A8 as the company’s flagship offering, the new Q9 marks Audi’s shift towards ultra-luxury SUVs with a strong emphasis on rear-seat comfort and long-distance luxury travel.

What Are New Features?

The massive three-row SUV is noticeably larger than the Q7 and has been designed to cater to chauffeur-driven buyers as much as driving enthusiasts. The second row is expected to feature an executive-style captain seat configuration with individually powered seats offering heating, cooling and multiple massage functions. Audi has also equipped the cabin with a large panoramic sunroof along with configurable ambient lighting to enhance the premium experience.


Audi Q9 To Be Their Biggest 7 Seater SUV And Is India Bound

Space appears to be a major priority, especially for third-row passengers, with the Q9 likely to offer the roomiest rear section ever seen in an Audi SUV. The interior design is entirely new and incorporates multiple digital displays, including a dedicated passenger-side screen. Despite the heavy focus on technology, Audi has retained several physical buttons for easier usability. Practicality has also received attention, with generous storage areas and large bottle holders integrated into the centre console.

India launch expected

As expected from a flagship luxury SUV, the Q9 will come loaded with high-end features, though one of the biggest highlights is likely to be its fully powered automatic doors, including the rear doors. These can reportedly be opened and closed through multiple control methods, making this the first Audi model to offer powered doors as standard or optional equipment.

 

Under the bonnet, the Q9 is expected to feature a powerful V8 engine paired with a hybrid system, while a six-cylinder variant is also likely to be offered. Given India’s growing demand for full-size luxury SUVs, the Q9 is widely expected to arrive in the Indian market as well. Once launched, it will compete directly with rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the BMW X7.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the interior features of the Audi Q9?

The Q9 features an executive-style second row with powered captain seats offering heating, cooling, and massage functions. It also includes a large panoramic sunroof, configurable ambient lighting, and multiple digital displays, including a passenger-side screen.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Audi Cars SUV Automobile Industry Indian Market Audi Q9 Audi A8
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