Why Upcoming Hybrid Cars Will Help Save Fuel As PM Modi Urges People To Reduce Fuel Costs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's car industry shifts focus to fuel efficiency.

Hybrid cars offer better mileage, reducing fuel bills.

New hybrid models aim for affordability and convenience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to save fuel and work from home while for the Indian car industry, the onset of more fuel efficient cars will help increase fuel efficiency plus reduce our fuel bill.

Currently a majority of our cars have petrol engines with the best selling cars in India having this fuel type.





Diesel cars are also popular but only on certain SUVs while CNG cars are rising in popularity so that customers can save on petrol costs.

To achieve a lower fuel bill, the focus on more efficient petrol cars will help, especially with a majority of new carmakers bringing hybrid cars in the future.

Here, the fuel efficiency would be much higher and in many cases, the low speed driving would be pure electric where the engine is not used.

How Will This Help?

This will help in increasing fuel efficiency and reducing our oil bill with more and more hybrid cars being sold.

While EVs are getting popular, they still are a small component and petrol buyers are eager for a less expensive alternative without charging hassles which brings in the hybrid.

In this year or next, we will see more and more hybrid cars on sale with Maruti Suzuki bringing more hybrid cars especially at the affordable range plus other carmakers like Hyundai also saying that they will bring hybrid cars.

Hence with this, SUVs- the most popular type of cars will be using less fuel and would be beneficial for our environment as well as the owners pocket plus meeting what our PM is advocating.