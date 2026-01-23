Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Punch Facelift Review: Not So Small Anymore In Feel Or Features | What We Like & What We Don't

Tata Punch Facelift Review: Not So Small Anymore In Feel Or Features | What We Like & What We Don't

Tata Punch facelift adds a turbo petrol, more features, and better safety, making this rugged mini SUV feel bigger, bolder, and far more complete than before.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tata Punch Review: The Punch facelift comes at the right time as Tata Motors wants to increase its market share further while enabling to control the lion's share of the sub-4m SUV space with the Nexon and Punch. As a result, the new Punch comes with a turbo petrol engine, finally and also more features plus better safety.

Here's what we like and what we don't.

Tata Punch Review: What We Like

Tata Punch Facelift Review: Not So Small Anymore In Feel Or Features | What We Like & What We Don't

The new Punch is one of the best-looking sub-4m SUVs with the tweaked front end, new headlamps and the reprofiled rear end, which makes it more of a proper SUV. It has more presence than its rivals, which is a key element.

Interiors finally get a major update with a larger and slicker touchscreen and a new digital instrument cluster. The new look cabin is more modern-looking, and the quality has jumped. Extended thigh support is also welcome.

New features like 360 degree camera, 6 airbags, 7 speaker audio system, rear armrest, AC vents, etc. further make it more value for money while being one of the highest equipped cars.

Tata Punch Facelift Review: Not So Small Anymore In Feel Or Features | What We Like & What We Don't

The new turbo petrol engine is much needed and literally adds 'Punch' with more performance, which is needed.
 
The ground clearance plus the toughness easily make this more of a proper SUV than its rivals. The driving experience also makes it feel like a bigger SUV. It also does decently off-road, unlike its competition.

The CNG version has a dual cylinder layout and gets an AMT option.

Tata Punch Review: What We Don't

Tata Punch Facelift Review: Not So Small Anymore In Feel Or Features | What We Like & What We Don't

The turbo petrol only comes with a manual gearbox and will limit its appeal, as a DCT would have brought in more buyers, even if more expensive 

The Punch naturally aspirated petrol engine has flat performance while decent in the city.

Top-end trims slightly overlap with the Nexon.

Overall, the new Punch is a more rounded package now with a turbo petrol and more features, while it continues to be a small SUV that is the most rugged, plus being the most capable over bad roads.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key updates in the new Tata Punch facelift?

The new Punch facelift features a turbo petrol engine, more features, and improved safety. It also boasts a revised exterior design and a modernized interior.

What are the interior improvements in the new Tata Punch?

The interior gets a major update with a larger touchscreen, a new digital instrument cluster, and a more modern cabin. Interior quality has also improved, with added thigh support.

What new features are offered in the Tata Punch?

New features include a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, a 7-speaker audio system, and a rear armrest with AC vents. These additions enhance its value and equipment level.

How does the new turbo petrol engine perform in the Tata Punch?

The new turbo petrol engine significantly enhances performance, adding more 'Punch' to the vehicle. It makes the Punch feel like a larger SUV and offers decent off-road capability.

What are the limitations of the new Tata Punch?

The turbo petrol engine is only available with a manual gearbox, which might limit its appeal. The naturally aspirated petrol engine offers flat performance outside the city.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Auto Tata Punch Tata Punch Review
