Tata Punch Review: The Punch facelift comes at the right time as Tata Motors wants to increase its market share further while enabling to control the lion's share of the sub-4m SUV space with the Nexon and Punch. As a result, the new Punch comes with a turbo petrol engine, finally and also more features plus better safety.

Here's what we like and what we don't.

Tata Punch Review: What We Like

The new Punch is one of the best-looking sub-4m SUVs with the tweaked front end, new headlamps and the reprofiled rear end, which makes it more of a proper SUV. It has more presence than its rivals, which is a key element.

Interiors finally get a major update with a larger and slicker touchscreen and a new digital instrument cluster. The new look cabin is more modern-looking, and the quality has jumped. Extended thigh support is also welcome.

New features like 360 degree camera, 6 airbags, 7 speaker audio system, rear armrest, AC vents, etc. further make it more value for money while being one of the highest equipped cars.

The new turbo petrol engine is much needed and literally adds 'Punch' with more performance, which is needed.



The ground clearance plus the toughness easily make this more of a proper SUV than its rivals. The driving experience also makes it feel like a bigger SUV. It also does decently off-road, unlike its competition.

The CNG version has a dual cylinder layout and gets an AMT option.

Tata Punch Review: What We Don't

The turbo petrol only comes with a manual gearbox and will limit its appeal, as a DCT would have brought in more buyers, even if more expensive

The Punch naturally aspirated petrol engine has flat performance while decent in the city.

Top-end trims slightly overlap with the Nexon.

Overall, the new Punch is a more rounded package now with a turbo petrol and more features, while it continues to be a small SUV that is the most rugged, plus being the most capable over bad roads.