The Tata Punch with a turbo petrol engine offers 120 bhp, making it a faster small SUV in its segment compared to the Fronx's 100 bhp turbo petrol.
New Tata Punch Facelift Vs Maruti Fronx Turbo Petrol
The launch of the Tata Punch with a turbo petrol engine means that the segment now has a faster small SUV especially with 120 bhp that the Punch Turbo has thanks to the 1.2l turbo petrol.
Tata Punch Facelift Vs Fronx
So how does it compare with the Fronx with a turbo petrol?
The Fronx has a 1.0l turbo petrol with 100 bhp though while it does offer a 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox along with a 5 speed manual while the Punch Turbo is only available with a manual gearbox.
In terms of the features both cars are well equipped while the Punch has a sunroof while the Fronx has a heads up display. Both cars have a 360 degree camera and various safety features though and get the basics right.
Price Difference
In terms of the pricing, the Fronx with the turbo petrol has more options and variants with the starting price of Rs 8.9 lakh and which stretches all the way to Rs 11.9 lakh for the automatic turbo. The Punch turbo meanwhile comes in less variants with the turbo petrol as the price here is Rs 8.2 lakh while the top-end manual turbo petrol is Rs 9.7 lakh.
The Punch turbo indeed has more power than the Fronx while here the Fronx has more variant options plus an automatic. The Punch Turbo manual though is cheaper too which brings the question as to what you prefer. The Punch turbo is a manual only buy and if it suits you then it is worth buying while if you want an automatic option then it is the Fronx of course.
