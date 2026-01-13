New Tata Punch Facelift Vs Maruti Fronx Turbo Petrol 

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoNew Tata Punch Facelift Vs Maruti Fronx Turbo Petrol 

Both cars have a 360 degree camera and various safety features though and get the basics right. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The launch of the Tata Punch with a turbo petrol engine means that the segment now has a faster small SUV especially with 120 bhp that the Punch Turbo has thanks to the 1.2l turbo petrol. 

Tata Punch Facelift Vs Fronx 

So how does it compare with the Fronx with a turbo petrol? 

The Fronx has a 1.0l turbo petrol with 100 bhp though while it does offer a 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox along with a 5 speed manual while the Punch Turbo is only available with a manual gearbox. 

In terms of the features both cars are well equipped while the Punch has a sunroof while the Fronx has a heads up display. Both cars have a 360 degree camera and various safety features though and get the basics right. 

Price Difference

In terms of the pricing, the Fronx with the turbo petrol has more options and variants with the starting price of Rs 8.9 lakh and which stretches all the way to Rs 11.9 lakh for the automatic turbo. The Punch turbo meanwhile comes in less variants with the turbo petrol as the price here is Rs 8.2 lakh while the top-end manual turbo petrol is Rs 9.7 lakh. 

The Punch turbo indeed has more power than the Fronx while here the Fronx has more variant options plus an automatic. The Punch Turbo manual though is cheaper too which brings the question as to what you prefer. The Punch turbo is a manual only buy and if it suits you then it is worth buying while if you want an automatic option then it is the Fronx of course.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main advantage of the Tata Punch with its turbo petrol engine?

The Tata Punch with a turbo petrol engine offers 120 bhp, making it a faster small SUV in its segment compared to the Fronx's 100 bhp turbo petrol.

Does the Tata Punch turbo have an automatic gearbox option?

No, the Tata Punch turbo is only available with a manual gearbox. The Fronx offers both manual and automatic transmission options for its turbo petrol engine.

How do the features of the Tata Punch turbo and Fronx compare?

Both cars are well-equipped. The Punch turbo features a sunroof, while the Fronx offers a heads-up display. Both include a 360-degree camera and various safety features.

What is the price difference between the Tata Punch turbo and the Fronx turbo?

The Fronx turbo variants range from Rs 8.9 lakh to Rs 11.9 lakh. The Punch turbo variants are priced from Rs 8.2 lakh to Rs 9.7 lakh, making the Punch turbo manual cheaper.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 09:14 PM (IST)
Tata Motors Tata Punch Maruti Fronx Tata Punch Facelift
Advertisement

