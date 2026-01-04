Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Punch facelift Exterior Vs Old One

Tata Punch facelift Exterior Vs Old One

Compared to the older model, the new Punch looks sharper now and has a closer connect with the rest of the model range including the Nexon.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tata Motors has teased the Punch facelift before it's launch on the 13th of January. The all new Punch is the first extensive facelift that Tata Motors has given post it's launch some years back. The all new Punch as we discussed earlier is limited to design changes namely to the exterior as well as the interior along with new features. The all new Punch as teased here gets a new logo and a new front end with a new bumper design as well. It also gets new LED lighting but does not get the connected setup like on the Punch EV. There are new air curtains and more black trim while the lower part of the bumper has a more premium look. There are new alloy wheels as well with a more premium design. The rear too has new lighting as well as with a connected setup. The new Punch will also get new colour options including a paint shade as seen with the Nexon as well. In short the new Punch will look similar to the current Punch EV. Compared to the older model, the new Punch looks sharper now and has a closer connect with the rest of the model range including the Nexon. The new Punch will be launched on the 13th of this month and will be an extensive facelift of the same where we expect new features to be added too. Expect more details to be revealed regarding the new Punch in a few days leading upto to the launch.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
Compact Suv Tata Motors Tata Punch Tata Punch Launch Tata Punch Facelift Tata Cars India
