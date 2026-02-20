Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched: Better Range And Cheaper Now!

Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched: Better Range And Cheaper Now!

 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tata.ev has launched the new Punch EV facelift with a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh. 

The Punch EV is the most attainable EV SUV from Tata while now the headline changes include a larger 40kwh battery pack with a higher claimed range of 468 km. 

Tata Punch EV Features

The range starts with a 30kwh battery pack with a 365km range. 


Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched: Better Range And Cheaper Now!

The Punch EV facelift design wise comes with a new look frontend as there is a new bumper plus the 16 inch aero alloys are different too. 

The rear styling builds on the ICE Punch EV facelift with the new tail-lamp design. 


Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched: Better Range And Cheaper Now!

Inside, the Punch EV gets features like a new touchscreen, ventilated leatherette seats, 360 degree camera, digital instrument cluster with navigation view and more. 

Ground clearance is 195mm and water wading capability is rated at 450mm. 

Drive Modes

0-100 km/h takes place in 9 seconds with three drive modes and four regenerative braking settings for the larger 40kwh battery pack with 129hp. 

Variants

To be offered in 6 variants, the larger 40kwh battery pack starts at Rs 10.89 lakh and top-end is Rs 12.59 lakh. 

Fast charging is there too with 20-80 percent in 26 mins and 135km top-up by 15mins. 

Safety

Safety features also include a high beam assist feature where it informs you if driven at low speeds with high beam on for long. 

The new Punch EV has a larger battery pack and is cheaper now actually.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the new Tata Punch EV facelift?

The new Tata Punch EV facelift has a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh.

What is the claimed range of the Tata Punch EV with the larger battery pack?

The Punch EV with the larger 40kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 468 km.

What are some of the new interior features in the Tata Punch EV facelift?

The interior features a new touchscreen, ventilated leatherette seats, 360-degree camera, and a digital instrument cluster with navigation.

How fast can the Tata Punch EV be charged?

It can charge from 20-80% in 26 minutes and gain 135km of range in just 15 minutes.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Motors Tata Punch EV Facelift Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched Better Range Cheaper


