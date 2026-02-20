Tata Punch EV Facelift Launched: Better Range And Cheaper Now!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata.ev has launched the new Punch EV facelift with a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh.

The Punch EV is the most attainable EV SUV from Tata while now the headline changes include a larger 40kwh battery pack with a higher claimed range of 468 km.

Tata Punch EV Features

The range starts with a 30kwh battery pack with a 365km range.





The Punch EV facelift design wise comes with a new look frontend as there is a new bumper plus the 16 inch aero alloys are different too.

The rear styling builds on the ICE Punch EV facelift with the new tail-lamp design.





Inside, the Punch EV gets features like a new touchscreen, ventilated leatherette seats, 360 degree camera, digital instrument cluster with navigation view and more.

Ground clearance is 195mm and water wading capability is rated at 450mm.

Drive Modes

0-100 km/h takes place in 9 seconds with three drive modes and four regenerative braking settings for the larger 40kwh battery pack with 129hp.

Variants

To be offered in 6 variants, the larger 40kwh battery pack starts at Rs 10.89 lakh and top-end is Rs 12.59 lakh.

Fast charging is there too with 20-80 percent in 26 mins and 135km top-up by 15mins.

Safety

Safety features also include a high beam assist feature where it informs you if driven at low speeds with high beam on for long.

The new Punch EV has a larger battery pack and is cheaper now actually.