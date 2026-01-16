‘Turbo Petrol Will Be A 10 Per Cent Play For Punch’: Tata Motors’ Vivek Srivatsa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Tata Motors recently launched the new Punch and along with the new look and the interior, the carmaker has also added a new turbo petrol powertrain. The Punch iTurbo comes with a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine which develops 120bhp and 170Nm which means it will be the quickest SUV in its class.

The turbo petrol will add to the sales and Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial officer at Tata Motors says that he expects the iTurbo to account for 10 percent of sales of the Punch. The Punch also has the standard naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes with an AMT also while having a CNG option too.

He says that Highway driveability is essential and more people are travelling longer distances while going on highways. He said Tata Motors hopes to attract a new kind of consumer for the iTurbo Punch.

Engine Strategy and Market Positioning

In the smaller SUV space, the turbo petrol will remain for the enthusiast and it was important to provide the option. Further he said that the naturally aspirated petrol engine will remain also key to the small SUV portfolio due to the cost advantage.





Pricing, Safety and Features

The new Punch has been launched at Rs 5.59 lakh and comes with a 5 star safety rating plus more features than before like 6 airbags now plus a 360 degree camera and more. The inclusion of the turbo petrol engine though will expand the buyer base for the Punch for those looking for more performance.

It is indeed currently one of the most of attainable turbo petrol equipped cars and a significant chunk of the Punch sales are to be expected with this motor.