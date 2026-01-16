Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Home Auto 'Turbo Petrol Will Be A 10 Per Cent Play For Punch': Tata Motors' Vivek Srivatsa

‘Turbo Petrol Will Be A 10 Per Cent Play For Punch’: Tata Motors’ Vivek Srivatsa

The turbo petrol will add to the sales and Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial officer at Tata Motors says that he expects the iTurbo to account for 10 percent of sales of the Punch.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tata Motors recently launched the new Punch and along with the new look and the interior, the carmaker has also added a new turbo petrol powertrain. The Punch iTurbo comes with a 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine which develops 120bhp and 170Nm which means it will be the quickest SUV in its class.

The turbo petrol will add to the sales and Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial officer at Tata Motors says that he expects the iTurbo to account for 10 percent of sales of the Punch. The Punch also has the standard naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes with an AMT also while having a CNG option too.

He says that Highway driveability is essential and more people are travelling longer distances while going on highways. He said Tata Motors hopes to attract a new kind of consumer for the iTurbo Punch.

Engine Strategy and Market Positioning

In the smaller SUV space, the turbo petrol will remain for the enthusiast and it was important to provide the option. Further he said that the naturally aspirated petrol engine will remain also key to the small SUV portfolio due to the cost advantage.


‘Turbo Petrol Will Be A 10 Per Cent Play For Punch’: Tata Motors’ Vivek Srivatsa

Pricing, Safety and Features

The new Punch has been launched at Rs 5.59 lakh and comes with a 5 star safety rating plus more features than before like 6 airbags now plus a 360 degree camera and more. The inclusion of the turbo petrol engine though will expand the buyer base for the Punch for those looking for more performance.

It is indeed currently one of the most of attainable turbo petrol equipped cars and a significant chunk of the Punch sales are to be expected with this motor.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What new engine option does the Tata Punch offer?

The Tata Punch now comes with a new 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, called the iTurbo. This engine offers more power and torque, making it the quickest SUV in its segment.

What is the expected sales contribution of the iTurbo variant?

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Motors, expects the iTurbo variant to account for approximately 10 percent of the total Punch sales.

Who is Tata Motors trying to attract with the iTurbo Punch?

Tata Motors hopes to attract a new kind of consumer for the iTurbo Punch, particularly those looking for more performance and better highway driveability.

What is the pricing and safety rating of the new Punch?

The new Punch starts at Rs 5.59 lakh and boasts a 5-star safety rating, along with new features like 6 airbags and a 360-degree camera.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Punch Punch Vivek Srivatsa Punch Turbo
