Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Nobody Is Watching’ The Kerala Story 2; Manoj Tiwari’s Wife Defends Film

The release of The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has sparked fresh debate across political and public circles. While the film arrived in theatres earlier this year and generated discussion among viewers, recent comments by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi have brought it back into the spotlight.

Responding to the conversation around the film, Gandhi suggested that it has not attracted significant public attention. Meanwhile, Surbhi Tiwari, wife of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, stepped forward to defend the film, describing it as an important reflection of society rather than propaganda.

Rahul Gandhi Questions Film’s Reception

Nobody is really watching The Kerala Story.



It shows that the majority of people in this country understand what Kerala is and appreciate its traditions and culture.



A message shared from the official Congress X (formerly Twitter) account on behalf of Rahul Gandhi addressed the reception of The Kerala Story 2 and broader concerns about narratives in media.

The note read:

“Nobody is really watching The Kerala Story. It shows that the majority of people in this country understand what Kerala is and appreciate its traditions and culture.”

The statement further raised concerns about how storytelling across different platforms may shape public perception.

It added:

“Movies, TV, and the media have been weaponised. They are being used precisely to vilify people, to alienate communities, and to create divisions in society so that certain groups can benefit while others are harmed.”

The message also touched upon freedom of expression and the challenges faced by those who voice certain viewpoints.

“If a person wants to make a certain type of film, say something in the media, or defend particular ideas, they are attacked and often not allowed to speak. I experience this all the time,” the note stated.

It concluded by pointing out how some narratives receive wider acceptance than others:

“On the other hand, certain narratives can be spread and propagated as much as people want, and nothing happens to them.”

Manoj Tiwari’s Wife Defends The Film

Amid the criticism, Surbhi Tiwari, wife of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, came out in support of the film while speaking to ANI.

She encouraged audiences to watch the film before forming an opinion, saying:

“Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (People will say various things). But I just want to tell people not to sit at home and talk about it. Come to the theatres, watch the movie, then read documents and cases, and watch the news. You will understand then if it is propaganda or a mirror to society.”

She further emphasised that the film addresses issues that require reflection.

“Whatever I say about the film might not do justice to it. This is not just a film, it’s a mirror to society. We all need to reflect on where we are as a society and ensure no Hindu girl goes through what the girls went through in this film.”

About The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 serves as a sequel to Sudipto Sen’s 2023 film The Kerala Story. The movie features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, portraying three women whose lives take a tragic turn after marrying outside their religion.

The film also faced legal hurdles ahead of its release. A petition was filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the film’s theatrical launch. However, a bench later lifted the interim stay order issued by a single judge, allowing the film to be screened in theatres.

Despite the controversy and differing political reactions, the sequel continues to remain a subject of discussion among audiences and commentators alike.