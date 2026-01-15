Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mercedes-Benz Lines Up 12 New India Launches, All-New CLA EV With 792 Km Range To Lead 2026 Push

Mercedes-Benz is preparing a 12-model launch blitz for India, led by a next-gen CLA EV designed for ultra-long range and improved efficiency.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)

Mercedes-Benz has announced an aggressive product offensive for the Indian market in 2026, with plans to introduce as many as 12 new models over the course of the year. The launch calendar will kick off with updated editions of the EQS and the GLS Maybach, while the spotlight will firmly be on the all-new CLA, which will serve as the brand’s headline launch for India.

The new CLA will also be followed by several other key models as Mercedes-Benz looks to refresh and expand its portfolio across segments.

New CLA To Lead The Electric Push

The all-new CLA is set to become Mercedes-Benz’s most strategically important launch for India, particularly in the luxury electric vehicle space. The model will arrive first as an electric sedan, and its biggest talking point will be its claimed driving range. The new-generation CLA is expected to deliver a range of over 700 km and close to 800 km on a single charge, a figure that is virtually unheard of in this segment.

This impressive range will be made possible by Mercedes-Benz’s new flexible platform and next-generation technology focused heavily on efficiency. The CLA will use an 85 kWh NMC battery pack, which is claimed to offer a range of up to 792 km. The sedan will also feature a more aerodynamic design, further enhancing energy efficiency. India-spec versions will receive certain changes, including revisions to ground clearance, to better suit local road conditions.

More Luxury, More Performance On The Way

Beyond the CLA, Mercedes-Benz is also preparing to introduce the G-Class Cabriolet to the Indian market. The company is expected to bring in additional top-end luxury models as well, including a fresh set of AMG performance offerings.

The German luxury carmaker is now increasingly focusing on the high-end segment, as demand for its premium and ultra-luxury vehicles continues to show steady growth in India.

Sales Snapshot And Market Position

Mercedes-Benz sold 19,007 units in 2025, compared to 19,565 units in 2024, reflecting a marginal year-on-year decline. Rival BMW is steadily narrowing the gap in overall sales, intensifying competition in the luxury car segment. Despite this, Mercedes-Benz continues to hold its position as India’s largest luxury carmaker in terms of both dealership network and overall sales volume.

The brand’s E-Class remains the best-selling luxury car in the country, underlining Mercedes-Benz’s stronghold in the executive sedan segment. Looking ahead, the company’s upcoming product wave, led by the all-new CLA, will play a crucial role in boosting its electric vehicle footprint and strengthening its leadership in the luxury EV market in India.

Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:24 AM (IST)
