Fans are concerned because India has historically never won a World Cup trophy on a Sunday. All their major World Cup triumphs have occurred on other days of the week.
Sunday Curse? India Never Won World Cup On This Day; Panic Among Fans
The idea of a "Sunday curse" began circulating after 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, when a previously unbeaten Indian team suffered a defeat against Australia on a Sunday.
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final: As the countdown begins for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8, a peculiar statistical pattern has sparked "Sunday Anxiety" among Indian cricket fans. While the team enters IND vs NZ Final Ahmedabad showdown as favorites, history reveals a strange trend: India has never lifted a World Cup trophy on a Sunday.
All of India's historic World Cup triumphs have occurred on other days of the week, leading to superstitious chatter across social media.
The "Lucky Saturday" Pattern
India's most iconic moments in cricket history have predominantly fallen on Saturdays. In contrast, their most recent heartbreak - the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia - took place on a Sunday.
1983 ODI World Cup: India’s maiden title at Lord’s was won on Saturday, June 25.
2011 ODI World Cup: Dhoni’s iconic winning six at Wankhede happened on Saturday, April 2.
2024 T20 World Cup: India's recent win in Barbados was secured on Saturday, June 29.
2007 T20 World Cup: The inaugural trophy win against Pakistan occurred on a Monday, September 24.
2013 Champions Trophy: India's last Champions Trophy win was on a Sunday, June 23 (breaking the pattern for non-World Cup events).
1983: ODI World Cup: Saturday - Won
2007: T20 World Cup: Monday - Won
2011: ODI World Cup: Saturday - Won
2023: ODI World Cup: Sunday - Lost
2024: T20 World Cup: Saturday - Won
2026: T20 World Cup: Sunday - ?
Why Fans are Panicking
The "Sunday Curse" gained traction after the 2023 final in Ahmedabad, where a dominant, unbeaten Indian side fell to Australia on a Sunday.
With the 2026 final also scheduled for a Sunday at the same venue, fans are wary of a "glitch in the matrix."
However, players like Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have dismissed these superstitions, focusing instead on their clinical form and the "tactical reset" involving a new hotel and dressing room.
Frequently Asked Questions
