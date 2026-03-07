Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to neighbouring countries and announced that Tehran will suspend attacks against them unless strikes on Iran originate from their territory.

The statement, reported by Reuters and Agence France-Presse, suggests a potential effort by Tehran to calm regional tensions amid the escalating conflict triggered by recent US–Israel strikes on Iran.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran’s interim leadership council has approved a decision to halt missile strikes and similar attacks targeting neighbouring states.

“I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” the president said, according to AFP.

Tehran Rules Out Surrender

Despite signalling restraint, Pezeshkian made clear that Iran would not back down in its confrontation with Israel and the United States.

“The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves,” he said in remarks broadcast on state television.

The statement comes in the wake of a dramatic escalation in the region after joint US–Israel strikes on Iran last weekend reportedly killed Ali Khamenei along with hundreds of others.

Explosions Heard Across Gulf Cities

Even as Tehran signalled a possible shift in posture, tensions across the Gulf remained high.

Residents in major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates reported hearing explosions, missile alerts and air raid sirens as air defence systems intercepted drones and missile salvos during Iran’s retaliatory operations.

Dubai Airport Operations Suspended

Amid the heightened security situation, operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday following what officials described as a “minor incident”.

In a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office, authorities said the measure was taken to ensure passenger safety.

“For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended,” the statement said.