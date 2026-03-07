Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'I Must Apologise': Iran's President Says Sorry To Gulf Nations For Strikes, But With A Condition

'I Must Apologise': Iran’s President Says Sorry To Gulf Nations For Strikes, But With A Condition

Despite this de-escalation signal, Iran maintains a firm stance against surrender to the US and Israel. Tensions remain high with reported explosions and airport disruptions in the UAE.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Mar 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to neighbouring countries and announced that Tehran will suspend attacks against them unless strikes on Iran originate from their territory.

The statement, reported by Reuters and Agence France-Presse, suggests a potential effort by Tehran to calm regional tensions amid the escalating conflict triggered by recent US–Israel strikes on Iran.

According to Pezeshkian, Iran’s interim leadership council has approved a decision to halt missile strikes and similar attacks targeting neighbouring states.

“I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” the president said, according to AFP.

Tehran Rules Out Surrender

Despite signalling restraint, Pezeshkian made clear that Iran would not back down in its confrontation with Israel and the United States.

“The enemies must take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves,” he said in remarks broadcast on state television.

The statement comes in the wake of a dramatic escalation in the region after joint US–Israel strikes on Iran last weekend reportedly killed Ali Khamenei along with hundreds of others.

Explosions Heard Across Gulf Cities

Even as Tehran signalled a possible shift in posture, tensions across the Gulf remained high.

Residents in major cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates reported hearing explosions, missile alerts and air raid sirens as air defence systems intercepted drones and missile salvos during Iran’s retaliatory operations.

Dubai Airport Operations Suspended

Amid the heightened security situation, operations at Dubai International Airport were temporarily suspended on Saturday following what officials described as a “minor incident”.

In a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office, authorities said the measure was taken to ensure passenger safety.

“For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended,” the statement said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Iran apologized to its neighbors?

Yes, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologized to neighboring countries for past attacks.

Will Iran stop attacking neighboring countries?

Iran will suspend attacks against neighboring countries unless strikes originate from their territory. This decision has been approved by the interim leadership council.

Is Iran considering surrender to Israel and the United States?

No, Iran's President has stated that enemies must 'take their wish for the surrender of the Iranian people to their graves.'

Were explosions heard in Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

Yes, residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reported hearing explosions and missile alerts during Iran's retaliatory operations.

Were operations suspended at Dubai International Airport?

Yes, operations were temporarily suspended due to a minor incident to ensure passenger safety.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Mar 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran Conflict Masoud Pezeshkian
