Bargain Land Cruiser? Jetour T2 review: Great Value But Low Mileage 

Amongst the new crop of Chinese cars, the Jetour T2 aims to compete with the GWM Tank while it is a tough SUV that is also mixed with a crossover. 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 07:45 PM (IST)

You may not be familiar with Jetour, but the Chinese SUV brand, which is a part of Chery Automobile Group, has emerged as a strong performer in several global markets. After spending time behind the wheel, I found plenty to like about it.

Some Like-Able Features

Amongst the new crop of Chinese cars, the Jetour T2 aims to compete with the GWM Tank while it is a tough SUV that is also mixed with a crossover. 


Unlike a Fortuner, the Jetour T2 isn't a proper old school SUV as it is built on a monocoque while also not having a low range gearbox. 


However, it is not really meant for hardcore offroading but it's 220mm ground clearance and toughness means it's enough for most. 


It looks really good and that's the battle won with proper tough lines like the Defender or the G Wagon. It isn't a copy though and it is big in terms of its size. 

The interior has a giant screen and is reasonably spacious but it isn't as tough or durable while quality is just about okay. You get a lot of technology and features though. 


The turbo petrol and the dual clutch automatic work well and yes it isn't very fast but it's reasonably quick while being smooth enough. 

The good thing is that the ride isn't bouncy and is car like with the same being for the way it drives. It does not feel too big or too difficult to drive in the city. 

That said it is very heavy and that takes a toll on the fuel efficiency, as the turbo petrol isn't great here although the hybrid cures that. 

The Jetour T2 though has a lot of appeal and is a mix of rugged styling but being more of a bargain premium SUV. Amongst the Chinese SUVs, the design and the overall appeal makes this an SUV to watch out for.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of vehicle is the Jetour T2?

The Jetour T2 is a tough SUV with crossover-like qualities, aiming to compete with other rugged SUVs in the market.

Is the Jetour T2 suitable for hardcore offroading?

While it has good ground clearance and toughness, it's built on a monocoque and lacks a low-range gearbox, making it more suited for general use than extreme off-roading.

How is the interior of the Jetour T2?

The interior features a large screen and is spacious, offering plenty of technology and features. However, the quality is considered just okay and not as durable.

What is the performance like in the Jetour T2?

It is powered by a turbo petrol engine paired with a dual-clutch automatic. It's reasonably quick and smooth, with a car-like ride and comfortable city driving experience.

How does the Jetour T2 fare in terms of fuel efficiency?

The turbo petrol engine's fuel efficiency is not great due to the vehicle's weight. However, the hybrid version is said to offer better fuel economy.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
Land Cruiser Jetour Jetour T2 Bargain Land Cruiser
