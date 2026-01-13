Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Tata Punch Facelift First Look Review, Prices

New Tata Punch Facelift First Look Review, Prices

The side profile is more or less the same but there are new alloys which look better. The rear too is a massive change and looks much more like an SUV rather than a raised hatchback. 

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The new Tata Punch facelift is here and it's an extensive one. Prices start at Rs 5.5 lakh and the changes are both cosmetic as well as mechanical. We have had some time with the car and here is our first look.

How Does It Look?

The new Punch is a big change at first glance while linking itself closer to the bigger Nexon. 


New Tata Punch Facelift First Look Review, Prices

It has slimmer DRLs and headlamps below while the bumper as well as the grille is a lot sleeker. 

The side profile is more or less the same but there are new alloys which look better. The rear too is a massive change and looks much more like an SUV rather than a raised hatchback. 


New Tata Punch Facelift First Look Review, Prices

While it now has connected tail-lamps plus there is more black trim along with a redesigned bumper. Even the logo is all new. 

What About The Interior?

The interiors get a bigger touchscreen and a (part) digital instrument cluster while the dashboard is new along with a touch HVAC panel. 


New Tata Punch Facelift First Look Review, Prices

There is a new two spoke steering too while it gets an illuminated logo. The touch enabled panel is prone to finger prints though. 

The white panel has been toned down while now being concentrated for the dashboard. 


New Tata Punch Facelift First Look Review, Prices

The new touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus is quicker too while the display quality is better. 

Further additions include a new 360 degree camera and a blind view monitor. The 360 degree camera display is pretty good too. 


New Tata Punch Facelift First Look Review, Prices

We also like the fact that the Punch now has ventilated seats although as like other Tata cars, the placement is less intuitive. 

Other additional features which are important include 6 airbags, auto headlamps etc. Space is the same but despite the compact size, it is pretty spacious for two passengers at the back. 

What About The Engines?

The new Punch carries on the standard 1.2l petrol with a manual gearbox and an AMT automatic. However, there is now a turbo petrol which has 120 bhp and 170 Nm plus it is available with a 6 speed manual. 

The CNG version meanwhile now has an AMT option and has paddle shifters too.

What's The Verdict?

The Punch has always been a big seller but it needed a more powerful engine which now has been given while it looks much better now along with more features making it competitive in its class. The design and the appeal of the car has been maintained while we see this car keeping the crown in the small SUV space.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key exterior design changes in the new Tata Punch facelift?

The new Punch features slimmer DRLs and headlamps positioned lower, a sleeker bumper and grille, new alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear with connected tail-lamps and more black trim.

What updates have been made to the interior of the Tata Punch facelift?

The interior now boasts a larger touchscreen, a part-digital instrument cluster, a new dashboard, a touch HVAC panel, and a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo.

What engine options are available for the new Tata Punch facelift?

It retains the 1.2l petrol with manual and AMT options, and introduces a new turbo petrol engine with 120 bhp available with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Does the new Tata Punch facelift offer any advanced features?

Yes, it includes a 360-degree camera, a blind view monitor, ventilated seats, 6 airbags, and auto headlamps.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tata Motors Tata Punch Facelift New Tata Punch
