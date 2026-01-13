New Tata Punch Facelift First Look Review, Prices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The new Tata Punch facelift is here and it's an extensive one. Prices start at Rs 5.5 lakh and the changes are both cosmetic as well as mechanical. We have had some time with the car and here is our first look.

How Does It Look?

The new Punch is a big change at first glance while linking itself closer to the bigger Nexon.





It has slimmer DRLs and headlamps below while the bumper as well as the grille is a lot sleeker.

The side profile is more or less the same but there are new alloys which look better. The rear too is a massive change and looks much more like an SUV rather than a raised hatchback.





While it now has connected tail-lamps plus there is more black trim along with a redesigned bumper. Even the logo is all new.

What About The Interior?

The interiors get a bigger touchscreen and a (part) digital instrument cluster while the dashboard is new along with a touch HVAC panel.





There is a new two spoke steering too while it gets an illuminated logo. The touch enabled panel is prone to finger prints though.

The white panel has been toned down while now being concentrated for the dashboard.





The new touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus is quicker too while the display quality is better.

Further additions include a new 360 degree camera and a blind view monitor. The 360 degree camera display is pretty good too.





We also like the fact that the Punch now has ventilated seats although as like other Tata cars, the placement is less intuitive.

Other additional features which are important include 6 airbags, auto headlamps etc. Space is the same but despite the compact size, it is pretty spacious for two passengers at the back.

What About The Engines?

The new Punch carries on the standard 1.2l petrol with a manual gearbox and an AMT automatic. However, there is now a turbo petrol which has 120 bhp and 170 Nm plus it is available with a 6 speed manual.

The CNG version meanwhile now has an AMT option and has paddle shifters too.

What's The Verdict?

The Punch has always been a big seller but it needed a more powerful engine which now has been given while it looks much better now along with more features making it competitive in its class. The design and the appeal of the car has been maintained while we see this car keeping the crown in the small SUV space.