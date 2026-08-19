Skoda To Bring Back Diesel With The Superb Says Its Brand Director 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Skoda reintroduces Superb luxury sedan to the Indian market.

New Superb uniquely features a 2.0 TDI diesel engine.

Superb's top-end variant deliveries commence in Q2 2027.

Skoda is bringing back diesel engines with its new Superb luxury sedan which has made a comeback in India.

Brand Director Ashish Gupta announced this yesterday at the Skoda Slavia event.

Skoda Superb

The Superb was the flagship luxury sedan and now is back but interestingly with a diesel engine.

Along with the Slavia facelift which also has many changes including its styling, interior and technology, the carmaker unveiled the Superb luxury sedan.

Skoda Superb Features

The Superb was previously shown at the Auto Expo and now it has been confirmed with deliveries of the new Superb to be Q2 2027. Expressions of interest are open for the car also.





The new Superb is the latest generation model which has a 2.0 TDI engine plus it will have a DSG automatic as standard.

The Superb would be the only luxury sedan in its class to have a diesel as it's other rival, the Camry comes with a hybrid powertrain instead.

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The new Superb will be a CBU likely and the 2.0 diesel and come in the top-end Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim.

Expect a fully loaded variant of the Skoda Superb when it goes on sale.





The new Superb would be having top-end features too as you would expect with a luxury sedan.

Skoda will position the new Superb alongside the Kodiaq SUV.

Skoda Octavia Comeback

The carmaker also showed the Octavia RS which again makes a comeback but only with 50 units.

Speaking to Ashish Gupta he said that the diesel engine is suitable for these high end large cars and won't be offered with cars like the Kushaq which will remain petrol only as he clarified.

The Octavia RS which was launched earlier was instantly sold out but now an additional 50 units have been allocated for the Indian market.

Skoda is indeed known for its sedans and now with the new Superb joining in and the Octavia RS it will have a full sedan lineup.

The big news though is that diesel is back in India for Skoda with the Superb.

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