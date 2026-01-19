The all-new Skoda Kushaq will debut on the 20th. This launch marks its first extensive facelift.
Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Why This Update Feels Like An All-New SUV
The design language seems to be a more premium and aggressive with a clear difference between the Kushaq and the smaller Kylaq.
The Kushaq was the start of Skoda's 2.0 India plans and now it is time for its 4m plus SUV to gain its first extensive facelift. The all new Kushaq will debut on the 20th and will be an extensive change while not being a mere small cosmetic job. The styling as previewed by the teasers shows the big changes in store.
New Design and Styling Updates
The design language seems to be a more premium and aggressive with a clear difference between the Kushaq and the smaller Kylaq. The new Kushaq has a new grille and a it is much larger now along with new LEDS. The connected LEDs at the front and the new headlamps completely transform the front plus the bumper is all new too.
The teasers also revealed the new look rear styling which also has a connected led lighting treatment which again will make the car look much wider now. Expect new alloys to also be there on the new Skoda Kushaq facelift.
Interior and Feature Changes Expected
The other big change would be for the interiors where we can expect bigger changes over the current Kushaq. We expect an altered dashboard design and importantly new features also added to the mix. The new Kushaq is expected to be better equipped with more feature additions.
Any changes related to the mechanical side would be revealed at the launch tomorrow but we can expect those as well.
Overall, this is not just a facelift but can be nearly considered a new car with various changes while the styling too is all new. More details would be given tomorrow at the unveil. Stay tuned.
Related Video
Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the all-new Skoda Kushaq debut?
What are the expected design changes for the new Kushaq?
The new Kushaq will feature a more premium and aggressive design with a new, larger grille and new LEDs. It will also have connected LEDs at the front and rear, along with a redesigned bumper and new alloys.
What interior changes can be expected in the new Kushaq?
The interiors are expected to see significant changes, including an altered dashboard design and new features. The new Kushaq is anticipated to be better equipped with more additions.
Will there be any mechanical changes to the new Kushaq?
Mechanical changes are expected, but these details will be revealed at the launch tomorrow. More information will be available at the unveil.