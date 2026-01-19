Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Why This Update Feels Like An All-New SUV

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Kushaq was the start of Skoda's 2.0 India plans and now it is time for its 4m plus SUV to gain its first extensive facelift. The all new Kushaq will debut on the 20th and will be an extensive change while not being a mere small cosmetic job. The styling as previewed by the teasers shows the big changes in store.

New Design and Styling Updates

The design language seems to be a more premium and aggressive with a clear difference between the Kushaq and the smaller Kylaq. The new Kushaq has a new grille and a it is much larger now along with new LEDS. The connected LEDs at the front and the new headlamps completely transform the front plus the bumper is all new too.

The teasers also revealed the new look rear styling which also has a connected led lighting treatment which again will make the car look much wider now. Expect new alloys to also be there on the new Skoda Kushaq facelift.





Interior and Feature Changes Expected

The other big change would be for the interiors where we can expect bigger changes over the current Kushaq. We expect an altered dashboard design and importantly new features also added to the mix. The new Kushaq is expected to be better equipped with more feature additions.

Any changes related to the mechanical side would be revealed at the launch tomorrow but we can expect those as well.

Overall, this is not just a facelift but can be nearly considered a new car with various changes while the styling too is all new. More details would be given tomorrow at the unveil. Stay tuned.