Discount On Tesla Model Y In India As Sales Skid

HomeAutoDiscount On Tesla Model Y In India As Sales Skid

Tesla's India entry faces challenges with slow sales and discounts on unsold 2025 Model Ys due to high import duties and limited showrooms. Despite positive reviews, the Model Y's price is uncompetitive against rivals like BYD and BMW.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 10:30 AM (IST)

The Tesla entry to India went off to a sluggish start, and now there are discounts being offered on select unsold inventory of 2025 cars. This discount is for the Standard Range variant, which is priced under Rs 60 lakh. Tesla in December sold only 68 units, which is below BYD and BMW in India. While Tesla secured a number of bookings, some buyers backed out, leading to discounts on some unsold cars.

Tesla in India has had a slow start with a single imported Model Y, which has attracted a high level of duties, creating a price gap between it and rivals like BYD and BMW. The number of Tesla showrooms is also limited, although it is steadily increasing, which will in turn boost sales.

Challenges And Market Performance

Tesla’s India entry was plagued by numerous delays, and the carmaker finally started its operations in India with experience centres in a few cities. These discounts, however, are limited to a certain number of unsold inventory. Overall, the Tesla Model Y competes with the likes of the BMW iX1 LWB and the BYD Sealion 7.


Having driven the Tesla Model Y, we were impressed with the car but felt it was too expensive given that its rivals are priced lower. In CY 2025, over 200 cars have been sold by Tesla in India, which is well below sales expectations. Globally too, Tesla sales have been under pressure, notably from BYD.

With ex-Lamborghini India CEO Sharad Agarwal now steering operations in India, a turnaround is expected, although Tesla will need to bring newer products and find a way to lower prices compared to rivals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Tesla offering discounts on unsold inventory in India?

Tesla is offering discounts on select unsold 2025 Standard Range Model Y cars due to a sluggish start in India and some buyers backing out after initial bookings.

What are the main challenges Tesla faces in the Indian market?

Challenges include high import duties on the Model Y, limited showrooms, and a price gap compared to rivals like BYD and BMW.

How has Tesla's sales performance been in India recently?

Tesla had a slow start, selling only 68 units in December and over 200 cars in CY 2025, which is below expectations and rivals like BYD and BMW.

What is Tesla's primary model currently available in India?

Currently, Tesla's primary model in India is the imported Model Y, which faces high duties.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tesla Model Y TESLA
