New Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Drive Review: Living Upto The Hype?

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Finally we tested the new Duster to our hearts content around the beautiful hill roads surrounding Dehradun while driving to Rishikesh with a solid seven hour drive. The new Duster comes after the likes of the new Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra already ruffling feathers in this fiercely competitive space while the Hyundai Creta continues to hold onto the crown. For Renault, the new Duster is very important so lets get straight to the driving experience of the 1.3l turbo petrol DCT which we tested.

How Does It Drive?

The 1.3l turbo unit develops more power than rivals at 163ps and 280Nm torque with a 6-speed DCT with a wet clutch. Typically, a wet clutch works better for our roads and the Duster's gearbox is genuinely one of the smoother ones. There are no jerks and this gearbox is smooth in stop-go traffic while fast enough on twisty roads to extract the best out of this engine. There are paddle shifters too and the gearbox does shift quickly for keen drivers along with giving that sense of fun. The engine is quiet at low speeds but there is a distinct audible noise at higher speeds. The low speed driving manners are spot on generally with a light steering which makes it easy to drive plus the excellent visibility all round.





You sit high though and have the typical SUV-like commanding driving position while the steering adjusts for both rake and reach. The ride quality at low speeds is superb though as the suspension is tough and flattens the road very well. The ground clearance of 212mm means it relishes mountain roads and everything you can throw at it. The ride over bad roads with high speeds is even better as it will absorb and transmit less on the inside which means it is composed while not throwing around the passengers. It does feel like the old Duster here. The engine keeps up with plenty of power and is quick but only it gets a bit noisy. Despite no AWD, the toughness means it will go beyond what its rivals can cope with and that's the appeal of the Duster.





Is It Practical Enough?

The huge boot at 700l will swallow all of your luggage and it has a powered tailgate release as well but it does not go up high enough. Elsewhere, there is plenty of storage on the inside with large sized door pockets, a large glovebox, seatback pockets and central storage. Getting in and out isn't an issue as it is not as tall as some ladder frame SUVs but it is taller than some rivals. Space on the inside is a mixed bag though. Seats are comfortable but the rear seat is short on space for three passengers plus there are no sun blinds or a boss mode. The large panoramic sunroof makes it airy on the inside though and four passengers would be comfy with good headroom while only legroom is a bit tight. It does not come with a spare wheel also as it gets only a repair kit.





Is It Well Equipped?

The new Duster does very well here and pushes ahead of rivals. Basics like a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, wireless connectivity and a digital cluster is covered but there are powered front seats (with manual lumbar adjustment) with ventilation, dual zone climate control, powered handbrake, Google built in which is convenient including Google Maps and Play Store, 360 degree camera, all round disc brakes, powered tailgate, sliding armrest at the front and more. The audio system sounds decent while the Google built in is very useful along with plenty of physical buttons too including a separate stalk for volume control on the steering wheel. ADAS features are there too and are well calibrated for our roads.





Is It Worth Buying?

The new Duster is a modern day version of the old model which was loved by many. The styling is perfect in being a modern evolution of the Duster while it looks perfect in this green. It has presence, feature packed interiors and good quality with a sturdy feel while the talking point is the suspension, ride quality and way it feels more off-ready than rivals. Yes, the new Duster isn't big on rear seat space and there is no diesel but for now, it is a compact SUV for those who want an SUV which goes beyond tech or flashy looks with its more rugged appeal. It is for those who want a tougher compact SUV but without the disadvantages of a large ladder frame SUV. The fact that it's priced less than rivals is the icing on the cake (Rs 10.4 lakh to Rs 18.4 lakh).





What we like- Styling, suspension and handling, high equipment list, DCT gearbox, performance, value for money

What we don't like- Rear seat short on space, no diesel engine, 1.3 turbo could be a bit more refined.