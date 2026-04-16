Renault Bridger Sub 4M Electric SUV To Also Get A Turbo Petrol In 2027

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Renault's Bridger, crucial for India, launches in 2027.

RGMP platform supports electric, CNG, hybrid, flex-fuel options.

Initial models feature 1.2L petrol engines; EV variant follows later.

Renault will launch the Bridger in India in 2027 and that car is very crucial for India with export aspirations too. The Bridger is based on the RGMP platform and this new platform is ready for electric, CNG, hybrid and flex fuel too.

What To Expect

The Bridger will come with a 1.2l naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2l turbo petrol engine at first while an EV variant will come later being the first electric car from Renault India being a Tata Punch EV rival.





The platform is also India specific and also tailor made for products suited to the Indian market.

The Bridger will be slotted below the Duster and will be a sub 4m SUV and would be expected to have the chunky styling seen on the concept.





We can also expect a CNG variant on the same along with a Duster CNG too possibly. This new platform will also shift the Kiger and Triber into the new generation with new versions while the Bridger will be the starting point after the Duster, 2027.

The turbo petrol engine on the Bridger will be made in India and localisation would be the key.

It seems Renault is betting big on India and the Bridger is the key for that and the Duster derivatives too.

The Duster is the latest for now and will get a 7 seater version too while the Bridger is for next year.