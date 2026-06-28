Range Rover Velar: Is This The Best Looking Luxury SUV Below A Crore?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priced at Rs 86 lakh, it offers unique luxury experience.

Styling is subjective but we doubt anyone will say that the Range Rover Velar looks awkward or bland as in a sea of over-styled SUVs, the clean design of the Velar stands out.

It isn't an SUV coupe but a neat design with minimalist lines along with flush door handles with minimal lines. It doesn't shout for attention which we like.

The Velar has been around for a while but as a design it looks terrific. The range-topping Autobiography as seen here gets copper detailing, large wheels and as a result looks even better.

The sloping roofline doesn't have the typical towering stance of the Range Rover flagship but looks cool along with a younger take on this badge.





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Minimalist Yet Luxurious Cabin

Inside, the doors feel heavy and the cabin feels rich but without buttons. There is a flush touchscreen but no buttons while the minimalist vibe is carried over here too.

The materials feel rich and here the Autobiography adds Windsor leather, 20-way electric adjustable seats plus massage and much more.





The touchscreen is slick but some physical buttons should have been given while the screen does get shortcuts to the main functions. The Meridian audio system sounds great and the cabin overall is luxury without overcomplicating.

The rear seat isn't the most spacious but it's ample for two passengers while you get electric adjustment here too.

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Relaxed Driving Experience

The Velar gets diesel and petrol while the petrol here is a four-cylinder turbo with 250bhp along with a standard 8-speed automatic.

Performance is smooth, easy and calm while being unhurried. It isn't very exciting this engine but offers a refined and fuss-free experience.

The ride quality though betters the German cars and it feels tough along with an ability to do some token off-roading. The Velar size is also just right and it does not feel huge. With air suspension it handles our roads very well too.





Priced at Rs 86 lakh, the Velar is a different luxury SUV which stands out amongst the German cars with its design, quality and the relaxed driving experience. Here, it's not about raising the pulse but lowering it.