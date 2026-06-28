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English NewsAutoRange Rover Velar: Is This The Best Looking Luxury SUV Below A Crore?

Range Rover Velar: Is This The Best Looking Luxury SUV Below A Crore?

The Range Rover Velar pairs clean, minimalist styling with a richly appointed cabin, air suspension and a refined 250bhp turbo-petrol engine, offering a distinctive take on the luxury SUV segment.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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  • Priced at Rs 86 lakh, it offers unique luxury experience.

Styling is subjective but we doubt anyone will say that the Range Rover Velar looks awkward or bland as in a sea of over-styled SUVs, the clean design of the Velar stands out.

It isn't an SUV coupe but a neat design with minimalist lines along with flush door handles with minimal lines. It doesn't shout for attention which we like.

The Velar has been around for a while but as a design it looks terrific. The range-topping Autobiography as seen here gets copper detailing, large wheels and as a result looks even better.

The sloping roofline doesn't have the typical towering stance of the Range Rover flagship but looks cool along with a younger take on this badge.


Range Rover Velar: Is This The Best Looking Luxury SUV Below A Crore?

ALSO READ: New BMW X6 Is A Powerful SUV Coupe With A Large Petrol Engine

Minimalist Yet Luxurious Cabin

Inside, the doors feel heavy and the cabin feels rich but without buttons. There is a flush touchscreen but no buttons while the minimalist vibe is carried over here too.

The materials feel rich and here the Autobiography adds Windsor leather, 20-way electric adjustable seats plus massage and much more.


Range Rover Velar: Is This The Best Looking Luxury SUV Below A Crore?

The touchscreen is slick but some physical buttons should have been given while the screen does get shortcuts to the main functions. The Meridian audio system sounds great and the cabin overall is luxury without overcomplicating.

The rear seat isn't the most spacious but it's ample for two passengers while you get electric adjustment here too.

ALSO READ: Indians Don't Buy Large Sedans - What Does This Mean For Elantra?

Relaxed Driving Experience

The Velar gets diesel and petrol while the petrol here is a four-cylinder turbo with 250bhp along with a standard 8-speed automatic.

Performance is smooth, easy and calm while being unhurried. It isn't very exciting this engine but offers a refined and fuss-free experience.

The ride quality though betters the German cars and it feels tough along with an ability to do some token off-roading. The Velar size is also just right and it does not feel huge. With air suspension it handles our roads very well too.


Range Rover Velar: Is This The Best Looking Luxury SUV Below A Crore?

Priced at Rs 86 lakh, the Velar is a different luxury SUV which stands out amongst the German cars with its design, quality and the relaxed driving experience. Here, it's not about raising the pulse but lowering it.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the Velar and how does it differentiate itself?

Priced at Rs 86 lakh, the Velar is a luxury SUV that stands apart from German cars. It differentiates itself through its distinctive design, high quality, and a relaxed driving experience.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
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Range Rover Range Rover Velar
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