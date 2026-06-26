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English NewsAutoIndians Don't Buy Large Sedans - What Does This Mean For Elantra? 

Indians Don't Buy Large Sedans - What Does This Mean For Elantra? 

Hence even globally the large sedan has been replaced by the SUV but in some markets sedans still knock around. 

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hyundai unveils new Elantra, larger, luxurious, with advanced technology.
  • Radical styling features sharp lines, a 14.6-inch touchscreen interior.
  • Petrol, hybrid powertrains; too expensive for the Indian market.

Once upon a time we had many large sedans like the Honda Accord, Hyundai Sonata and Volkswagen Passat but slowly the buyer trends changed to SUVs which meant that the sedan buyer disappeared. 

Hence even globally the large sedan has been replaced by the SUV but in some markets sedans still knock around. 


Indians Don't Buy Large Sedans - What Does This Mean For Elantra? 

Hyundai showed the new Elantra and it's bigger, more luxurious and has more technology. 

However, the talking point is the styling which is full of sharp lines rather than curves. 

What's New About Elantra?

There are more straight lines now and it looks more radical to appeal to new age buyers. 

It is also much longer now and is nearly Sonata sized. 

It gets a rear quarter glass, large 18 inch alloys and different door handles. 

The interior meanwhile has a 14.6 inch touchscreen with the latest Hyundai infotainment system. 

The interior is more radical and becomes more luxurious now. 

Like the new Hyundai Venue, the steering wheel design is different and it uses a Morse code. 

The driver display is also slimmer and smaller now. 

The powertrains include a petrol and a hybrid while occupants can use the climate control function or certain features even when the car is off. 

While India used to get the older Elantra the new Elantra has become more luxurious and would be too expensive for our market thanks to evaporation of demand for luxury sedans. 

Should large sedans make a comeback in India? We think it could but SUVs for now rule the roost.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key updates to the new Hyundai Elantra?

The new Elantra is bigger, more luxurious, and features enhanced technology. It boasts a radical new styling with sharp lines, appealing to modern buyers.

How has the design of the new Elantra changed?

The new Elantra features a radical styling with more sharp lines instead of curves. It is also significantly longer, making it nearly Sonata-sized.

What interior features does the new Elantra offer?

The interior includes a 14.6-inch touchscreen with the latest Hyundai infotainment system. It is also more luxurious, featuring a new steering wheel design and a slimmer driver display.

Will the new Elantra be available in India?

The article suggests the new Elantra would be too luxurious and expensive for the Indian market. Demand for luxury sedans in India has diminished.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Large Sedans Large Sedan Market India Elantra Elantra Features 
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