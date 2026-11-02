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English NewsAutoMaruti Suzuki Logs Record Sales Of 2.76 Lakh Units As Festive Demand Drives Growth

Maruti Suzuki Logs Record Sales Of 2.76 Lakh Units As Festive Demand Drives Growth

Maruti Suzuki records all-time high sales of 2.76 lakh units, driven by festive demand, strong SUV and small car sales, and rising CNG demand.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Record SUV and CNG sales reflect strong market demand.

Maruti Suzuki is continuing to strengthen its position as India's No 1 carmaker and has posted record sales at 2.76 lakh units last month while domestic sales stood at a record 2.16 lakh units. Even exports have jumped 49,872 units. This betters the previous best in total sales at 2.43 lakh units. Festive demand has driven these high sales as stock of around 15-16 days is only remaining while bookings amount to 2 lakh units.

 Maruti Suzuki is clearly outpacing the industry and Partho Banerjee Sr Executive office Marketing and Sales yesterday told us at a briefing that demand is sky high for small cars and SUVs as well plus CNG powertrain is also having high demand.

Maruti Suzuki with its recent new launches have furthee helped to increase sales like the Brezza and Baleno while it's cars like the Maruti WagonR R and the Dzire continue to do exceedingly well.

Maruti Suzuki has a high order book and CNG especially is seeing high demand while soon the demand would be met with increasing production. To put it into numbers Brezza sales was 24,736 units, with a high waiting period for weeks. Total SUV sales went to a record 73,058 units while CNG sales also were at a robust 87,000 units.

Small car sales have also risen which clearly shows the high demand for these cars as well with a growth of 38% year-on-year to 40,646 units.

Crossing 2 lakh domestic sales is also a big record while the next line of carmakers are less than half of what Maruti Suzuki does which shows its dominance. 

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Suzuki Car Sales Indian Automobile Industry Festive Demand
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