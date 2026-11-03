Honda Alpha Electric SUV To Rival Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE6: What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda Alpha, a new electric SUV, unveils December 2nd.

Features single motor, two battery options, radical concept design.

Manufactured in India, this is Honda's first electric offering.

Honda has revealed the name for its new electric car which would be showcased on 2nd December. Called the Honda Alpha, the production version would be a new electric SUV which would be completely different from the Elevate while also being a 4m plus SUV.

The Honda Alpha will come to India with a single motor configuration and will have two battery pack options- namely a 65kwh and a 75kwh battery pack. The Honda Alpha will retain the concept cars radical look which was shown at the Japan Motor Show.

The Alpha is also quite futuristic and looks unlike anything else from the Honda range with a grounds up design. The car would be manufactured at its Tapukara plant while also being exported.

Honda Alpha: Design And Competition

The Honda Alpha SUV will compete with the likes of the Tata Sierra Ev and the Mahindra BE6 while also competition for the Hyundai Creta electric as well. The Alpha would be a crucial car for Honda in India as it is it's first electric offering.

While the market is already quite populated the Alpha will have its design as it's main highlight plus the range would be looked at as well.

Honda Alpha: Unveil And Launch Details

The Honda Alpha will be shown on 2nd December and launch will be soon. More details regarding the battery pack to the interior as well as the features would be revealed at its unveil in December.

Honda till now has launched several new products including the Elevate facelift which was launched recently but the Alpha will be more important being an all new electric car. Honda could reveal more details leading to its unveil and show us more about the car.