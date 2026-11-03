Honda has named its new electric SUV the Honda Alpha. It is set to be showcased on December 2nd.
Honda Alpha Electric SUV To Rival Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE6: What We Know
The Honda Alpha will come to India with a single motor configuration and will have two battery pack options- namely a 65kwh and a 75kwh battery pack.
- Honda Alpha, a new electric SUV, unveils December 2nd.
- Features single motor, two battery options, radical concept design.
- Manufactured in India, this is Honda's first electric offering.
Honda has revealed the name for its new electric car which would be showcased on 2nd December. Called the Honda Alpha, the production version would be a new electric SUV which would be completely different from the Elevate while also being a 4m plus SUV.
The Honda Alpha will come to India with a single motor configuration and will have two battery pack options- namely a 65kwh and a 75kwh battery pack. The Honda Alpha will retain the concept cars radical look which was shown at the Japan Motor Show.
The Alpha is also quite futuristic and looks unlike anything else from the Honda range with a grounds up design. The car would be manufactured at its Tapukara plant while also being exported.
Honda Alpha: Design And Competition
The Honda Alpha SUV will compete with the likes of the Tata Sierra Ev and the Mahindra BE6 while also competition for the Hyundai Creta electric as well. The Alpha would be a crucial car for Honda in India as it is it's first electric offering.
While the market is already quite populated the Alpha will have its design as it's main highlight plus the range would be looked at as well.
Honda Alpha: Unveil And Launch Details
The Honda Alpha will be shown on 2nd December and launch will be soon. More details regarding the battery pack to the interior as well as the features would be revealed at its unveil in December.
Honda till now has launched several new products including the Elevate facelift which was launched recently but the Alpha will be more important being an all new electric car. Honda could reveal more details leading to its unveil and show us more about the car.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the official name of Honda's new electric SUV and when will it be revealed?
What battery pack options will be available for the Honda Alpha?
The Honda Alpha will feature a single motor configuration and offer two battery pack options: 65kWh and 75kWh.
Where will the Honda Alpha electric SUV be manufactured?
The Honda Alpha will be manufactured at Honda's Tapukara plant. It will be produced for the Indian market and also for export.
Why is the Honda Alpha considered important for Honda in India?
The Honda Alpha is crucial for Honda in India as it is their first electric offering. Its unique design and range are expected to be primary highlights.