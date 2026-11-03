ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoHonda Alpha Electric SUV To Rival Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE6: What We Know

Honda Alpha Electric SUV To Rival Tata Sierra EV, Mahindra BE6: What We Know

The Honda Alpha will come to India with a single motor configuration and will have two battery pack options- namely a 65kwh and a 75kwh battery pack.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda Alpha, a new electric SUV, unveils December 2nd.
  • Features single motor, two battery options, radical concept design.
  • Manufactured in India, this is Honda's first electric offering.

Honda has revealed the name for its new electric car which would be showcased on 2nd December. Called the Honda Alpha, the production version would be a new electric SUV which would be completely different from the Elevate while also being a 4m plus SUV.

The Honda Alpha will come to India with a single motor configuration and will have two battery pack options- namely a 65kwh and a 75kwh battery pack. The Honda Alpha will retain the concept cars radical look which was shown at the Japan Motor Show.

The Alpha is also quite futuristic and looks unlike anything else from the Honda range with a grounds up design. The car would be manufactured at its Tapukara plant while also being exported.

Honda Alpha: Design And Competition

The Honda Alpha SUV will compete with the likes of the Tata Sierra Ev and the Mahindra BE6 while also competition for the Hyundai Creta electric as well. The Alpha would be a crucial car for Honda in India as it is it's first electric offering.

While the market is already quite populated the Alpha will have its design as it's main highlight plus the range would be looked at as well.

Honda Alpha: Unveil And Launch Details

The Honda Alpha will be shown on 2nd December and launch will be soon. More details regarding the battery pack to the interior as well as the features would be revealed at its unveil in December.

Honda till now has launched several new products including the Elevate facelift which was launched recently but the Alpha will be more important being an all new electric car. Honda could reveal more details leading to its unveil and show us more about the car.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the official name of Honda's new electric SUV and when will it be revealed?

Honda has named its new electric SUV the Honda Alpha. It is set to be showcased on December 2nd.

What battery pack options will be available for the Honda Alpha?

The Honda Alpha will feature a single motor configuration and offer two battery pack options: 65kWh and 75kWh.

Where will the Honda Alpha electric SUV be manufactured?

The Honda Alpha will be manufactured at Honda's Tapukara plant. It will be produced for the Indian market and also for export.

Why is the Honda Alpha considered important for Honda in India?

The Honda Alpha is crucial for Honda in India as it is their first electric offering. Its unique design and range are expected to be primary highlights.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Honda TATA Tata Sierra EV Mahindra BE6 Honda Alpha Electric Suv
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: First Look At The New Luxury SUV With 711km Range
Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: First Look At The New Luxury SUV With 711km Range
Auto
Maruti Suzuki Logs Record Sales Of 2.76 Lakh Units As Festive Demand Drives Growth
Maruti Suzuki Logs Record Sales Of 2.76 Lakh Units As Festive Demand Drives Growth
Auto
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Revealed: Does It Get Enough New Features?
Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Revealed: Does It Get Enough New Features?
Auto
Tata Safari EV, Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 And Mahindra BE7: Upcoming EVs
Tata Safari EV, Hyundai Ioniq P, VinFast VF5 And Mahindra BE7: Upcoming EVs
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget