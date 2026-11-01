Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Revealed: Does It Get Enough New Features?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota launched Innova Hycross facelift in Indonesia with updates.

Interior gains larger 12.3-inch touchscreen and new digital cluster.

Existing powertrains continue; India will get new flex-fuel variant.

Toyota has launched the new Innova Hycross facelift in Indonesia and it comes with minor but some important changes. The new Hycross will be launched soon and will come with some important feature updates but mostly on the interior. The new Hycross mostly looks like the current one and the India spec version could get new alloy wheels and maybe some small cosmetic changes.

The major changes would be to the interior where the car will get a new larger touchscreen which is 12.3 inch along with a new TFT digital instrument cluster which replaces the current dated one.

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The new touchscreen will feature a cleaned up look and a new infotainment system. The digital instrument cluster too would be updated. The upholstery could be updated for the Indian version too while the rear seat will get an electric recline function for the captain seats. The boot could have a new kick sensor. The new Innova Hycross would be expected to have the same powertrains including the petrol and the hybrid.

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The hybrid version is the more popular Hycross and it will be retained as the changes would be concentrated on the inside mostly. The new Innova Hycross facelift will also come with a flex fuel version for India.

However, looking at the changes overall for the new Innova it seems the overall updates are quite small. There are the touchscreen upgrades and some feature updates but the look is the same. Now the Indian version could get more extensive changes and the Hycross facelift for India could be having a different look. We will know about the new Hycross facelift soon leading upto the launch soon.