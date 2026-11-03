Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: First Look At The New Luxury SUV With 711km Range

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mercedes-Benz electric GLC offers 711km range, 800V architecture.

New GLC is larger, features 39.1-inch interior display.

Dual motors produce 489bhp, 4.3s acceleration, advanced comfort features.

Electric cars are getting better with advancements in battery technology as it can be seen with the new electric GLC from Mercedes-Benz which has a claimed range of 711 km thanks to its massive 94kwh NMC battery pack. Not just that as the 800v architecture will mean faster charging and it will have 2 speed gearbox for better efficiency which explains the range.

This is an all new electric GLC and is much bigger now while not needing an LWB version at all. It is much longer at 4857mm in length and a wheelbase of 2972mm.

The design though is eye catching with the massive grille and the headlamps plus the rear with the black strip across. The grille has 942 lighting elements which looks cool and yes there is a frunk as well this time.





Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC: Interior And Features

The interior is big on the wow factor with a massive 39.1 inch display which stretches all across and commands your attention while you get traditional Mercedes craftsmanship as well. Quality has taken a jump and feels more special over the ICE GLC sold currently.

Features include heated seats, massage, 15 speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos and a sky roof which is full of stars while the glass roof has a coating to remove sunlight plus electric folding rear seats.





Ventilation would have been nice and the screen is slightly complex with lack of physical buttons. Space is more than the ICE GLC and you don't sit knees up but is best for two passengers only.

Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC: Performance And Range

The GLC electric comes with two electric motors with 489bhp and 800Nm with a two speed gearbox which does 0-100 in a fast 4.3 seconds. Importantly the range on offer is 711km which is huge and real world should be 550km plus.

The car comes in terrain mode with its 4Matic system and has a comfort suspension too. Ground clearance seems enough.





Mercedes-Benz Electric GLC: Verdict

Overall, the new electric GLC is a desirable ev but also a proper Mercedes-Benz which should appeal to buyers especially with an expected aggressive pricing.



