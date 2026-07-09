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English NewsAutoNissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster

Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster

The Nissan Tekton has made its debut with turbo-petrol engines, a premium-looking design and a 5-star BNCAP safety rating.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nissan's new Tekton offers two turbo petrol engine options.
  • Features 212mm ground clearance and 5-star BNCAP safety rating.
  • Achieves high fuel efficiency, positioned above Nissan Magnite.

The Tekton from Nissan is here finally and it is the sibling of the new Renault Duster too. However, unlike the Duster there will be no hybrid and it will have two turbo petrol options only.

Hence the Tekton will come with a 1.0l turbo petrol and a 1.3l turbo with similar specifications over the Duster. Even the gearbox options are similar with a 6 speed manual gearbox only for the 1.0l turbo petrol and a manual plus DCT for the 1.3l turbo petrol.


Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster

The Tekton also has a healthy ground clearance of 212mm which is similar to the Duster. The baby Patrol influence is there although the Tekton share no other similarity with the biggest Nissan SUV.


Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster

Also Read : After E20, Is E25 Next? What India’s Ethanol Roadmap Means For Car Owners

Safety, Efficiency and Positioning

The Tekton also has a 5 star BNCAP safety rating too. In terms of fuel efficiency the 1.0l turbo petrol is the most efficient at 19.4 kmpl vs the 1.3 turbo DCT at 18.5 kmpl and the 1.3 manual at 17.8 kmpl. The Tekton has six colour options too.


Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster

The Tekton would be positioned above the Magnite and will be a crucial product for Nissan being it's entry in the ever popular compact SUV segment which has more than a dozen contenders.

The Tekton would be joined by a 7 seater version too as well as Nissan India plans more launches.

Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster

Frequently Asked Questions

What engine and gearbox options are available for the Nissan Tekton?

The Tekton comes with two turbo petrol options: a 1.0L turbo petrol (6-speed manual only) and a 1.3L turbo petrol (manual plus DCT).

What is the safety rating and ground clearance of the Nissan Tekton?

The Nissan Tekton has a 5-star BNCAP safety rating. It also features a healthy ground clearance of 212mm.

What is the fuel efficiency of the different Tekton variants?

The 1.0L turbo petrol is most efficient at 19.4 kmpl. The 1.3L turbo DCT offers 18.5 kmpl, and the 1.3L manual gets 17.8 kmpl.

How is the Nissan Tekton positioned in the market?

The Tekton will be positioned above the Magnite. It serves as Nissan's entry into the popular compact SUV segment.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Nissan Renault Duster Nissan Tekton Nissan Tekton First Look
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