Nissan Tekton First Look: A More Upmarket Take On The Renault Duster

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nissan's new Tekton offers two turbo petrol engine options.

Features 212mm ground clearance and 5-star BNCAP safety rating.

Achieves high fuel efficiency, positioned above Nissan Magnite.

The Tekton from Nissan is here finally and it is the sibling of the new Renault Duster too. However, unlike the Duster there will be no hybrid and it will have two turbo petrol options only.

Hence the Tekton will come with a 1.0l turbo petrol and a 1.3l turbo with similar specifications over the Duster. Even the gearbox options are similar with a 6 speed manual gearbox only for the 1.0l turbo petrol and a manual plus DCT for the 1.3l turbo petrol.





The Tekton also has a healthy ground clearance of 212mm which is similar to the Duster. The baby Patrol influence is there although the Tekton share no other similarity with the biggest Nissan SUV.





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Safety, Efficiency and Positioning

The Tekton also has a 5 star BNCAP safety rating too. In terms of fuel efficiency the 1.0l turbo petrol is the most efficient at 19.4 kmpl vs the 1.3 turbo DCT at 18.5 kmpl and the 1.3 manual at 17.8 kmpl. The Tekton has six colour options too.









The Tekton would be positioned above the Magnite and will be a crucial product for Nissan being it's entry in the ever popular compact SUV segment which has more than a dozen contenders.

The Tekton would be joined by a 7 seater version too as well as Nissan India plans more launches.