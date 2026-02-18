Nissan Gravite Vs Renault Triber: Design Updates And Rs 10,000 Price Advantage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Nissan Gravite and the Renault Triber are of course similar in many aspects but here we will talk about the differences. The major changes are some of the styling differences inside out.

The biggest difference is the front end which has a different look with a new DRL lighting signature, new grille and large lettering on the bonnet plus a new bumper along with c shaped elements at the front and rear. The wheels are also different in design.

The rear styling also has similar changes but less apparent while it's less distinctive than the front in terms of the changes vs the Triber.

One more difference is the colour options where the Gravite differs with options such as Forest Green, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Metallic Grey and Snow White.

The interiors are largely the same save for the Nissan logo and some small changes owing to the upholstery. The seating configuration is the same and like the Triber, the Gravite has good space for something under 4m while the third row is small but for its size is surprisingly decent. Luggage space with all rows up is less of course.





Engine and Pricing Difference

The engine is also shared with the Triber which is a 1.0 NA petrol with a 5 speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

Finally the biggest change is also the price as the Gravite is cheaper than the Triber to the tune of more than Rs 10,000. The Gravite then has some styling changes and importantly is cheaper than the Triber.