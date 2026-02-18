Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nissan Gravite Vs Renault Triber: Design Updates And Rs 10,000 Price Advantage

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Nissan Gravite and the Renault Triber are of course similar in many aspects but here we will talk about the differences. The major changes are some of the styling differences inside out.

The biggest difference is the front end which has a different look with a new DRL lighting signature, new grille and large lettering on the bonnet plus a new bumper along with c shaped elements at the front and rear. The wheels are also different in design.

The rear styling also has similar changes but less apparent while it's less distinctive than the front in terms of the changes vs the Triber.

One more difference is the colour options where the Gravite differs with options such as Forest Green, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Metallic Grey and Snow White.

The interiors are largely the same save for the Nissan logo and some small changes owing to the upholstery. The seating configuration is the same and like the Triber, the Gravite has good space for something under 4m while the third row is small but for its size is surprisingly decent. Luggage space with all rows up is less of course.


Nissan Gravite Vs Renault Triber: Design Updates And Rs 10,000 Price Advantage

Engine and Pricing Difference

The engine is also shared with the Triber which is a 1.0 NA petrol with a 5 speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

Finally the biggest change is also the price as the Gravite is cheaper than the Triber to the tune of more than Rs 10,000. The Gravite then has some styling changes and importantly is cheaper than the Triber.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main styling differences between the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber?

The Nissan Gravite features a different front end with a new DRL signature, grille, bonnet lettering, and bumper. The wheels also have a distinct design compared to the Triber.

Are there any notable differences in the rear styling?

The rear styling also has changes, though they are less apparent and distinctive than the modifications found on the front of the Gravite when compared to the Triber.

Does the Nissan Gravite offer different color options?

Yes, the Gravite has different color options compared to the Triber, including Forest Green, Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Metallic Grey, and Snow White.

How do the interiors of the Gravite and Triber compare?

The interiors are largely the same, with minor differences including the Nissan logo and upholstery. The seating configuration and space are also similar.

What is the key difference in terms of price?

The Nissan Gravite is cheaper than the Renault Triber, with the price difference being more than Rs 10,000.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Nissan Renault Triber Nissan Gravite Gravite Vs Triber
