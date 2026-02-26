A godman named Mallikarjuna Mutya was booked under the POCSO Act after a viral video showed him behaving inappropriately with a seven-year-old girl.
Karnataka Godman Booked After Viral Video Shows Him Holding Girl By Neck, Kissing Her
A self-proclaimed godman in Yadgir district of Karnataka has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after a video showing him allegedly behaving inappropriately with a seven-year-old girl triggered widespread outrage.
Viral Video Of Assault Sparks Row
The viral clip features Mallikarjuna Mutya, who runs a shrine in Shahapur, seated with the child on his lap and kissing her, while her parents are seen nearby. The footage drew the attention of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which took suo motu cognisance and directed authorities to act.
According to police, notices have been issued and an investigation is underway. While the child and her parents, residents of Solapur in Maharashtra, stated in their initial statements that they did not find his conduct objectionable and had themselves recorded the video, officials noted that the girl appeared visibly uncomfortable in the footage.
FIR Filed Against Mallikarjuna Mutya
After counselling the family, the Child Welfare Committee recommended filing an FIR. Acting on the Commission’s directions, district child protection officials visited the ashram, recorded statements, and submitted a report.
Police have since registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched a detailed probe into the matter.
