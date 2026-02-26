Galgotias University B.Tech Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Probe Love Angle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A first-year B.Tech student of Galgotias University was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hostel in Greater Noida, triggering panic on campus. The incident took place at Bhagat Singh Hostel in AWHO Society under the Beta-2 police station limits.

The student’s body was discovered hanging inside his room. As soon as the incident came to light, other students alerted the police, leading to a swift response from local authorities.

Body Sent for Post-Mortem, Suicide Suspected

Police officials reached the spot, forced open the door and brought the body down. After completing the inquest proceedings, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests it may be a case of suicide. However, police said they are examining all possible angles and have launched a detailed probe to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Message Sent to Young Woman Before Incident

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav, a resident of the Jatu police station area in Rewari district of Haryana. He was staying at the Greater Noida hostel for his studies. According to information, he shared the room with three other students, but they were away at their homes on leave at the time of the incident. Gaurav was alone in the hostel.

Fellow students described him as hardworking and soft-spoken, adding that no one had anticipated such a step. During the initial investigation, police suspected a possible love affair angle. It is learnt that shortly before the incident, Gaurav had sent a message to a young woman via his mobile phone. The contents of the message have not yet been disclosed.

Police are examining call detail records (CDR) and mobile data as part of the investigation.

No Written Complaint From Family Yet

According to Beta-2 police station in-charge Vinod Kumar, no written complaint has been received from the family so far. The family reached Greater Noida after being informed and later took the body to their native village for the last rites following the post-mortem. They declined to speak to the media.

Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death. Friends of the deceased have also been questioned, and the investigation is ongoing from all possible angles.