The first-year B.Tech student was found dead in his room at the Bhagat Singh Hostel in Greater Noida.
Galgotias University B.Tech Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Probe Love Angle
Police are investigating, focusing on a possible love affair angle due to a message sent to a woman before his death. The family has not filed a complaint, and the post-mortem report is awaited.
A first-year B.Tech student of Galgotias University was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a hostel in Greater Noida, triggering panic on campus. The incident took place at Bhagat Singh Hostel in AWHO Society under the Beta-2 police station limits.
The student’s body was discovered hanging inside his room. As soon as the incident came to light, other students alerted the police, leading to a swift response from local authorities.
Body Sent for Post-Mortem, Suicide Suspected
Police officials reached the spot, forced open the door and brought the body down. After completing the inquest proceedings, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.
Preliminary investigation suggests it may be a case of suicide. However, police said they are examining all possible angles and have launched a detailed probe to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Message Sent to Young Woman Before Incident
The deceased has been identified as Gaurav, a resident of the Jatu police station area in Rewari district of Haryana. He was staying at the Greater Noida hostel for his studies. According to information, he shared the room with three other students, but they were away at their homes on leave at the time of the incident. Gaurav was alone in the hostel.
Fellow students described him as hardworking and soft-spoken, adding that no one had anticipated such a step. During the initial investigation, police suspected a possible love affair angle. It is learnt that shortly before the incident, Gaurav had sent a message to a young woman via his mobile phone. The contents of the message have not yet been disclosed.
Police are examining call detail records (CDR) and mobile data as part of the investigation.
No Written Complaint From Family Yet
According to Beta-2 police station in-charge Vinod Kumar, no written complaint has been received from the family so far. The family reached Greater Noida after being informed and later took the body to their native village for the last rites following the post-mortem. They declined to speak to the media.
Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death. Friends of the deceased have also been questioned, and the investigation is ongoing from all possible angles.
Related Video
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Frequently Asked Questions
Where was the B.Tech student from Galgotias University found dead?
What did the initial police investigation suggest as the cause of death?
Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may be a case of suicide. However, police are examining all angles.
Was the deceased student alone in his hostel room?
Yes, the student was alone in his room as his roommates were away on leave at the time of the incident.
What other angles are the police investigating in this case?
Police are examining call detail records and mobile data, as a message was sent to a young woman shortly before the incident.