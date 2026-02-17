Nissan Gravite Launched And Claims To Be The Most Affordable MPV To Run 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Nissan has unveiled the new Gravite compact MPV. It is a sub 4m MPV and claims to be the most affordable MPV with a 40 paise per km cost.

Nissan Gravite Features

The Gravite is Nissan's version of the Triber and comes with different styling to mark it out.





There is a different grille and new look bumper plus large Gravite lettering on the bonnet like the upcoming Tekton.

The Gravite is launched at Rs 5.65 lakh.

Inside, it gets a decent sized touchscreen and features like cruise control and cooled glove box plus front/rear sensors, wireless charging, walk away lock and approach unlock plus rain sensing wipers and more.





Six airbags are standard on the car along with more safety features.

The engine is a 1.0l NA petrol and comes with AMT and manual gearbox.

The AMT is more fuel efficient at 19.6 kmpl while the manual is less efficient at 19.3 kmpl.





The Gravite will be one of the three launches of this year and will be followed by the Tekton and a 7 seater SUV.

The pricing and the features makes this the most affordable MPV right now and also a car with proper three row seating.

Nissan will also bolster the dealer network for this car going forward.

The Gravite will compete the Renault Triber obviously and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to some extent.