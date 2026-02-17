The Nissan Gravite is a new sub-4-meter compact MPV. It is positioned as the most affordable MPV in its segment, with a claimed running cost of 40 paise per km.
Nissan Gravite Launched And Claims To Be The Most Affordable MPV To Run
There is a different grille and new look bumper plus large Gravite lettering on the bonnet like the upcoming Tekton.
Nissan has unveiled the new Gravite compact MPV.
Nissan Gravite Features
The Gravite is Nissan's version of the Triber and comes with different styling to mark it out.
The Gravite is launched at Rs 5.65 lakh.
Inside, it gets a decent sized touchscreen and features like cruise control and cooled glove box plus front/rear sensors, wireless charging, walk away lock and approach unlock plus rain sensing wipers and more.
Six airbags are standard on the car along with more safety features.
The engine is a 1.0l NA petrol and comes with AMT and manual gearbox.
The AMT is more fuel efficient at 19.6 kmpl while the manual is less efficient at 19.3 kmpl.
The Gravite will be one of the three launches of this year and will be followed by the Tekton and a 7 seater SUV.
The pricing and the features makes this the most affordable MPV right now and also a car with proper three row seating.
Nissan will also bolster the dealer network for this car going forward.
The Gravite will compete the Renault Triber obviously and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to some extent.
Related Video
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Nissan Gravite?
What is the starting price of the Nissan Gravite?
The Nissan Gravite is launched at a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh. This competitive pricing, along with its features, makes it the most affordable MPV currently available.
What are some key features of the Nissan Gravite?
The Gravite offers a touchscreen, cruise control, cooled glove box, front/rear sensors, wireless charging, and walk-away lock. It also includes six standard airbags and rain-sensing wipers for enhanced safety and convenience.
What engine and transmission options are available for the Nissan Gravite?
The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine. It is available with both an AMT and a manual gearbox.