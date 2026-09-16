New Tata Nexon Coming In 2027: When Will The Next-Gen SUV Launch?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata preparing next-gen Nexon with significant upgrades.

Expect a bigger, sharper design, premium interior enhancements.

Overhauled powertrains, including EV, and enhanced tech features.

Tata is readying the next generation of the Nexon sub compact SUV while it will be a crucial car since it has been one of the most popular in its class. The Nexon even went on to be one of the best selling cars in India. Now, there is a new generation which is expected to come in 2027.

While a new platform is expected, the new Nexon could be based on the current one but being heavily localised. The new Nexon will be bigger but based on the same styling theme which means it will be sharper plus a more premium look.

New Design and Features

The new Nexon will get new doors, a new face and a changed rear styling. The bigger change would be on the inside with an all new look plus an updated features list.

The new Nexon could come with a bigger touchscreen, a new look steering wheel plus features like an electronic handbrake, dual powered seats, panoramic sunroof and even borrow some features from the bigger Sierra too. We expect the new Nexon to have more tech and more connected features too.

Also Read : MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

Updated Powertrain Line-up

The new Nexon will mostly come with an overhauled powertrain list mainly with a 1.2l turbo petrol, diesel will continue but it could get a different gearbox. The new Nexon will be grown up and could get a naturally aspirated petrol too like the Sierra.

There will be a CNG version plus the EV Nexon will most likely gain a new larger battery.

The Nexon in its next generation avatar will be more tech loaded and will get a premium design as well. The new Nexon will only come next year though which is sometime away as Tata will launch newer cars before that as well including Safari EV and new Tigor plus more.