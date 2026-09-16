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English NewsAutoNew Tata Nexon Coming In 2027: When Will The Next-Gen SUV Launch?

New Tata Nexon Coming In 2027: When Will The Next-Gen SUV Launch?

2027 Tata Nexon: The next-generation compact SUV is expected to get a sharper design, more technology, updated powertrains and a larger battery for the EV version.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata preparing next-gen Nexon with significant upgrades.
  • Expect a bigger, sharper design, premium interior enhancements.
  • Overhauled powertrains, including EV, and enhanced tech features.

Tata is readying the next generation of the Nexon sub compact SUV while it will be a crucial car since it has been one of the most popular in its class. The Nexon even went on to be one of the best selling cars in India. Now, there is a new generation which is expected to come in 2027.

While a new platform is expected, the new Nexon could be based on the current one but being heavily localised. The new Nexon will be bigger but based on the same styling theme which means it will be sharper plus a more premium look.

New Design and Features

The new Nexon will get new doors, a new face and a changed rear styling. The bigger change would be on the inside with an all new look plus an updated features list.

The new Nexon could come with a bigger touchscreen, a new look steering wheel plus features like an electronic handbrake, dual powered seats, panoramic sunroof and even borrow some features from the bigger Sierra too. We expect the new Nexon to have more tech and more connected features too.

Also Read : MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

Updated Powertrain Line-up

The new Nexon will mostly come with an overhauled powertrain list mainly with a 1.2l turbo petrol, diesel will continue but it could get a different gearbox. The new Nexon will be grown up and could get a naturally aspirated petrol too like the Sierra.

There will be a CNG version plus the EV Nexon will most likely gain a new larger battery.

The Nexon in its next generation avatar will be more tech loaded and will get a premium design as well. The new Nexon will only come next year though which is sometime away as Tata will launch newer cars before that as well including Safari EV and new Tigor plus more.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the next-generation Tata Nexon expected to launch?

The next-generation Tata Nexon is anticipated to launch next year. It will be a crucial model for Tata, following its success as one of India's best-selling cars.

What new features can be expected in the upcoming Nexon?

The new Nexon will include a bigger touchscreen, a new steering wheel, an electronic handbrake, dual powered seats, and a panoramic sunroof. It will also feature more tech and connected capabilities.

Will the new Nexon receive powertrain updates?

Yes, the new Nexon will have an overhauled powertrain line-up, including a 1.2L turbo petrol and a diesel with a different gearbox. A CNG version and an EV with a larger battery are also expected.

How will the next-generation Nexon's design evolve?

The new Nexon will be bigger, with a sharper and more premium look, while retaining its core styling theme. It will feature new doors, a redesigned front fascia, and updated rear styling.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
SUV Tata Nexon TATA New Tata Nexon
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