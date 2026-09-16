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English NewsAutoMG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV comes with a 69.2kWh battery and several standout features, including gesture controls, transparent view, V2H and dedicated drive modes.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MG Hector Tomahawk EV starts at ₹19.49 lakh, with 517km range.
  • Features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with integrated gesture controls.
  • Offers vehicle-to-home power and transparent underside view.

The Hector Tomahawk EV is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh starting and is an EV which is available with 5 as well as 7 seater versions. The Hector Tomahawk comes with a 69.2 kwh battery pack with a claimed range of 517km plus a 204 bhp electric motor. Here are the top 5 features which are different on the car.

Touchscreen

The Hector Tomahawk has the biggest 15.6 inch touchscreen which is massive and houses most of the functions including ADAS, headlamp and more with the main screen having all of the basics functions together while there is a lack of physical controls.


MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

Gesture controls

The MG Hector Tomahawk comes with gesture controls with its 15.6 inch touchscreen where you use gestures to control the AC speed and temperature plus the volume or even put the car to sleep mode.

You need to swipe two fingers side or top to use these functions while a three finger swipe is for the volume. You have to physically touch the screen to use these gestures and not just point at it.


MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

Vehicle to Home

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV can power your home in case of a power cut or other gadgets or light up a stage too! There is also V2L where you can power other gadgets.

Transparent view

Alongside the 360 degree view camera there is also a transparent view which lets you know about the underside and that is useful when going over bad roads to see what is underneath.


MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

Different modes

The EV also has Nap, Camp, Energise, Pro Pet, Valet and Quiet cabin modes where there is a return soon message and comfortable temperature for your pet plus you can take a nap where the lights turn dim along with an alarm function. You can also use it to power camping equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of the touchscreen and what does it control?

The Hector Tomahawk features a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen. It houses most functions, including ADAS and headlamp controls, with basic functions on the main screen.

How do the gesture controls work in the MG Hector Tomahawk?

You use two-finger swipes (side or top) to control AC speed/temperature or put the car to sleep mode. A three-finger swipe controls the volume, requiring a physical touch on the screen.

Can the MG Hector Tomahawk EV power external devices or a home?

Yes, the EV has Vehicle to Home (V2H) and V2L capabilities. It can power your home during a power cut, other gadgets, or light up a stage.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
MG Hector MG Tomahawk Ev Tomahawk EV Features
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