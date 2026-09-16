MG Hector Tomahawk EV: 5 Standout Features You Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MG Hector Tomahawk EV starts at ₹19.49 lakh, with 517km range.

Features a 15.6-inch touchscreen with integrated gesture controls.

Offers vehicle-to-home power and transparent underside view.

The Hector Tomahawk EV is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh starting and is an EV which is available with 5 as well as 7 seater versions. The Hector Tomahawk comes with a 69.2 kwh battery pack with a claimed range of 517km plus a 204 bhp electric motor. Here are the top 5 features which are different on the car.

Touchscreen

The Hector Tomahawk has the biggest 15.6 inch touchscreen which is massive and houses most of the functions including ADAS, headlamp and more with the main screen having all of the basics functions together while there is a lack of physical controls.





Gesture controls

The MG Hector Tomahawk comes with gesture controls with its 15.6 inch touchscreen where you use gestures to control the AC speed and temperature plus the volume or even put the car to sleep mode.

You need to swipe two fingers side or top to use these functions while a three finger swipe is for the volume. You have to physically touch the screen to use these gestures and not just point at it.





Vehicle to Home

The MG Hector Tomahawk EV can power your home in case of a power cut or other gadgets or light up a stage too! There is also V2L where you can power other gadgets.

Transparent view

Alongside the 360 degree view camera there is also a transparent view which lets you know about the underside and that is useful when going over bad roads to see what is underneath.





Different modes

The EV also has Nap, Camp, Energise, Pro Pet, Valet and Quiet cabin modes where there is a return soon message and comfortable temperature for your pet plus you can take a nap where the lights turn dim along with an alarm function. You can also use it to power camping equipment.