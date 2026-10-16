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English NewsNewsWorldHumanoid Robot In Police Custody For 'Groping' 16-Year-Old Girl In Germany; 2 Teens Under Probe

Humanoid Robot In Police Custody For 'Groping' 16-Year-Old Girl In Germany; 2 Teens Under Probe

Police in Cologne described the case as “new territory” and launched an investigation after a robot allegedly made sexual gestures towards a teenage girl.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • German police investigate robot's alleged harassment of teenage girl.
  • Robot owner, companion filmed; police seized robot, phones.
  • Police consider incident

German authorities have launched an investigation into possible sexual harassment incident after a humanoid robot allegedly groped a 16-year-old girl  and made thrusting movements towards her in the western city of Cologne, police said.

The alleged incident took place overnight from Saturday to Sunday. The robot's suspected 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion allegedly filmed the incident, livestreamed it and provided commentary online, Associated Press reported.

Cologne police spokesperson Christoph Bermel said the two young men had not been charged but were being treated as suspects. Investigators are examining whether the robot's movements were preprogrammed or controlled remotely in real time.

Police said they had not encountered a similar case before. “We have not been aware of this phenomenon so far,” Bermel told Associated Press, describing the incident as “new territory for us”.

ALSO READ: US: 3 Children, Teacher Killed In Oregon School Shooting; 16-Year-Old Suspect Shot Dead

Robot, Mobile Phones Seized During Investigation

Emergency teams dispatched to the scene near a fast-food restaurant found the robot in the trunk of a vehicle, Cologne police said in a statement on Monday.

Authorities confiscated the red-and-gold robot and the mobile phones belonging to the two young men as part of the investigation, AP reported.

North Rhine-Westphalia Police Cologne also posted an image of the robot on Facebook. The red-and-gold machine, reportedly measuring 120 centimetres (about 3 feet 11 inches) in height, was pictured lying on the ground.

The robot was dressed in a white tank top and black sweatpants, and wore a gold chain, sunglasses and what appeared to be a fake moustache.

ALSO READ: Manipur Violence: Kuki-Zo Woman Killed In Naga Ambush, 2 Missing; 10 Tribal Women Dead In Clashes

Videos Show Robot Approaching Women On Street

Videos circulating online show two young men escorting the robot towards a group of women on a busy street at night. The robot appears to bump into one woman and hug others.

In the footage, one of the men repeatedly shouts at the robot and pulls it backwards after it makes sexual gestures, prompting laughter among people nearby.

Police also addressed reactions to the incident on their Facebook account on Tuesday, criticising inappropriate comments and warning that sharing or joking about such incidents could worsen the impact on a victim.

The investigation is continuing, with authorities examining how the robot was operated during the alleged incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred involving a robot in Cologne?

A humanoid robot allegedly groped a 16-year-old girl and made thrusting movements towards her. Police have launched an investigation into possible sexual harassment.

Who are the suspects involved in the robot incident?

The robot's 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old companion are considered suspects. They allegedly filmed, livestreamed, and provided commentary online during the incident.

What items were confiscated by authorities during the investigation?

Authorities confiscated the red-and-gold robot and the mobile phones belonging to the two young men. These items were seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

What is the main question police are trying to answer regarding the robot's actions?

Investigators are examining whether the robot's movements were preprogrammed or controlled remotely in real time. Police stated they had not encountered a similar case before, calling it

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 12:24 PM (IST)
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