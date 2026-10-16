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English NewsElectionFresh Political Churn For NDA As Rajbhar Inducts LJP Leaders Into SBSP Ahead Of UP Elections

Fresh Political Churn For NDA As Rajbhar Inducts LJP Leaders Into SBSP Ahead Of UP Elections

UP Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar inducted several leaders from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) into his party on Friday.

Written By : Vivek Rai |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Om Prakash Rajbhar inducted LJP leaders into his SBSP party.
  • The inductions occurred ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.
  • LJP (Ram Vilas) seeks state election seat-share from BJP.
  • Forty Samajwadi Party members also joined the SBSP party.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar inducted several leaders from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), another BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally, into his party in Lucknow on Friday, October 16. The move comes ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The inductions took place during a press conference in the state capital, with leaders from Chirag Paswan's party joining the SBSP. The development comes as the LJP (Ram Vilas) seeks a share of seats from the BJP in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls.

The SBSP also welcomed 40 people from the Samajwadi Party, who joined under the leadership of Mohammad Murshid Khan.

LJP Seeks Share Of Seats In Uttar Pradesh

The political development comes as LJP (Ram Vilas) leaders have indicated that the party wants a role in seat-sharing arrangements for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Arun Bharti, the party's leader and Uttar Pradesh in-charge, had recently said that the party would present its position before the NDA's alliance forum. He had also said the party was preparing to contest all 403 Assembly seats in the state.

Chirag Paswan had also organised an event in Lucknow to mark the death anniversary of his father and former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several BJP leaders attended the programme.

Who Joined Rajbhar's SBSP?

Among the LJP (Ram Vilas) leaders who joined the SBSP were Lokesh Kumar Srivastava, former state vice-president, media in-charge and spokesperson; Piyush Somani, state vice-president; and Ved Prakash, a lawyer who served as state general secretary, Lucknow division in-charge and spokesperson.

Others included Anshuman Kudeshia, state secretary and Etawah in-charge; Kalyani Sahu, state secretary of the women's wing; Mahesh Singh Bhadauria, state principal general secretary; Monu Pandit, divisional executive committee member; Swayam Prakash, office in-charge; and Aman Rawat, Lucknow divisional secretary.

Separately, 40 Samajwadi Party members joined the SBSP under the leadership of Mohammad Murshid Khan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant political development occurred on October 16 in Uttar Pradesh?

Om Prakash Rajbhar inducted leaders from LJP (Ram Vilas) and Samajwadi Party into his SBSP in Lucknow on October 16. This development occurs ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Who were some of the key LJP (Ram Vilas) leaders who joined SBSP?

Lokesh Kumar Srivastava, Piyush Somani, and Ved Prakash were among the LJP (Ram Vilas) leaders who joined SBSP. Several other state-level functionaries from the party also joined.

What is LJP (Ram Vilas) aiming for in Uttar Pradesh politics?

LJP (Ram Vilas) is seeking a share of seats from the BJP for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Party leaders indicated they are preparing to contest all 403 seats in the state.

Did members from any other political party join the SBSP?

Yes, 40 members from the Samajwadi Party also joined the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. They did so under the leadership of Mohammad Murshid Khan.

Published at : 16 Oct 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
OP Rajbhar SBSP LJP NDA UP Assembly Elections 2027 Up Elections
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