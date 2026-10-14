Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch: New Features, Engine Options And Price Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Toyota launched new Glanza in India starting at ₹6.99 lakh.

Glanza features refreshed styling, ADAS, ventilated seats, Clarion audio.

New 3-cylinder petrol engine, CNG option; competes with Baleno.

Toyota has launched its most affordable car in India which is the new Glanza at Rs 6.99 lakh starting. The topend variants begin at Rs 10 lakh plus.

The new Glanza like the new Baleno is heavily updated and brings in changes like on the new Baleno launched recently.





Toyota Glanza: What's New In Design And Features?

The new Glanza is characterized by its new look front end which gains a different styling treatment. While the headlamps remain the same the grille is now and much larger but is different from the Baleno. The grille surrounds are angled and it is further surrounded by back trim as well. The new look makes it different from the Baleno.





The interior meanwhile is similar to a Baleno but like on the new Baleno facelift it gets the new features like ventilated seats and ADAS plus wireless charging. The new Glanza also gets a 4 speaker Clarion audio system.

Toyota Glanza: Engine, Gearbox And Competition

The powertrain meanwhile has had a big change over the old Glanza as well with the new 3 cylinder petrol engine while there is a CNG option too. The new Glanza like the new Baleno comes with a CNG automatic which is an AMT gearbox.





The new Glanza is a bit more expensive over the Baleno while the variant mix is a bit different. The new Glanza overall has different styling as the main factor over the Baleno from the front while the Baleno is cheaper over the Glanza meanwhile.

The Glanza is the most affordable Toyota in India and is part of the reached portfolio from Maruti Suzuki including the Rumion and the Invito also. The Glanza will also compete with other hatchbacks like the Hyundai i20 and the Baleno from Maruti Suzuki.



