Ranveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series: Price, Features And Range Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranveer Singh launched new BMW 7 Series at ₹1.95 crore.

Interior boasts larger touchscreens, Vision Display, and luxury features.

New 7 Series features mild-hybrid petrol; electric i7 also launched.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has launched the new BMW 7 Series in India, with the luxury sedan priced at Rs 1.95 crore.

The new 7 Series gets a refreshed look, more technology and, for the ICE version, the 740i. The sedan features new split headlamps, DRLs and a new grille.

New BMW 7 Series Gets More Tech

The interior has also received a major update, with a massive new passenger touchscreen alongside a larger main touchscreen ranging from 17.9-inch to 14.6-inch.

The luxury sedan also gets a pillar-to-pillar Vision Display and a new two-spoke steering wheel, which is also seen on the Neue Klasse cars. There is a new centre console, while more controls have also been added.

As expected from the 7 Series, the new model also gets more technology and luxury features. These include a 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, powered doors and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

The sedan also gets heated, ventilated and massage seats.

BMW 7 Series Engine And i7

The 7 Series facelift comes with a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

The electric i7 has also been launched at Rs 1.95 crore. The top-end M70 has been launched alongside the i7 eDrive 50.

The i7 eDrive 50 develops 450 bhp and 600 Nm of torque and gets a massive 112.5 kWh battery pack. This gives the i7 a range of 728 km on a full charge.

The top-end M70, meanwhile, produces 680 bhp and 1,015 Nm of torque, while offering a range of 686 km.

BMW 7 Series Rivals Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The new 7 Series competes with the likes of the new S-Class, which has also been launched recently but in plug-in hybrid form.

The 7 Series is BMW's flagship sedan and its top-end model, making it the brand's most premium sedan.