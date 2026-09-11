Both the new BMW 7 Series and the electric i7 are priced at Rs 1.95 crore in India. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh launched the luxury sedan.
Ranveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series: Price, Features And Range Revealed
The new 7 Series gets a refreshed look, more technology and, for the ICE version, the 740i. The sedan features new split headlamps, DRLs and a new grille.
- Ranveer Singh launched new BMW 7 Series at ₹1.95 crore.
- Interior boasts larger touchscreens, Vision Display, and luxury features.
- New 7 Series features mild-hybrid petrol; electric i7 also launched.
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has launched the new BMW 7 Series in India, with the luxury sedan priced at Rs 1.95 crore.
The new 7 Series gets a refreshed look, more technology and, for the ICE version, the 740i. The sedan features new split headlamps, DRLs and a new grille.
New BMW 7 Series Gets More Tech
The interior has also received a major update, with a massive new passenger touchscreen alongside a larger main touchscreen ranging from 17.9-inch to 14.6-inch.
The luxury sedan also gets a pillar-to-pillar Vision Display and a new two-spoke steering wheel, which is also seen on the Neue Klasse cars. There is a new centre console, while more controls have also been added.
As expected from the 7 Series, the new model also gets more technology and luxury features. These include a 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, powered doors and a fixed panoramic glass roof.
The sedan also gets heated, ventilated and massage seats.
BMW 7 Series Engine And i7
The 7 Series facelift comes with a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid powertrain.
The electric i7 has also been launched at Rs 1.95 crore. The top-end M70 has been launched alongside the i7 eDrive 50.
The i7 eDrive 50 develops 450 bhp and 600 Nm of torque and gets a massive 112.5 kWh battery pack. This gives the i7 a range of 728 km on a full charge.
The top-end M70, meanwhile, produces 680 bhp and 1,015 Nm of torque, while offering a range of 686 km.
BMW 7 Series Rivals Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The new 7 Series competes with the likes of the new S-Class, which has also been launched recently but in plug-in hybrid form.
The 7 Series is BMW's flagship sedan and its top-end model, making it the brand's most premium sedan.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the price of the new BMW 7 Series in India?
What are some new technology features in the BMW 7 Series?
It features a massive passenger touchscreen, a larger main touchscreen, and a pillar-to-pillar Vision Display. Also included are a 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, powered doors, and massage seats.
What are the key features of the electric BMW i7 models?
The i7 eDrive 50 offers 450 bhp and a 728 km range with a 112.5 kWh battery. The top-end M70 produces 680 bhp and has a range of 686 km.
What engine powers the conventional BMW 7 Series facelift?
The 7 Series facelift is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It features a mild-hybrid powertrain for enhanced efficiency.