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English NewsAutoRanveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series: Price, Features And Range Revealed

Ranveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series: Price, Features And Range Revealed

The new 7 Series gets a refreshed look, more technology and, for the ICE version, the 740i. The sedan features new split headlamps, DRLs and a new grille.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh launched new BMW 7 Series at ₹1.95 crore.
  • Interior boasts larger touchscreens, Vision Display, and luxury features.
  • New 7 Series features mild-hybrid petrol; electric i7 also launched.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has launched the new BMW 7 Series in India, with the luxury sedan priced at Rs 1.95 crore.

The new 7 Series gets a refreshed look, more technology and, for the ICE version, the 740i. The sedan features new split headlamps, DRLs and a new grille.

New BMW 7 Series Gets More Tech

The interior has also received a major update, with a massive new passenger touchscreen alongside a larger main touchscreen ranging from 17.9-inch to 14.6-inch.

The luxury sedan also gets a pillar-to-pillar Vision Display and a new two-spoke steering wheel, which is also seen on the Neue Klasse cars. There is a new centre console, while more controls have also been added.

As expected from the 7 Series, the new model also gets more technology and luxury features. These include a 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, powered doors and a fixed panoramic glass roof.

The sedan also gets heated, ventilated and massage seats.

BMW 7 Series Engine And i7

The 7 Series facelift comes with a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

The electric i7 has also been launched at Rs 1.95 crore. The top-end M70 has been launched alongside the i7 eDrive 50.

The i7 eDrive 50 develops 450 bhp and 600 Nm of torque and gets a massive 112.5 kWh battery pack. This gives the i7 a range of 728 km on a full charge.

The top-end M70, meanwhile, produces 680 bhp and 1,015 Nm of torque, while offering a range of 686 km.

BMW 7 Series Rivals Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The new 7 Series competes with the likes of the new S-Class, which has also been launched recently but in plug-in hybrid form.

The 7 Series is BMW's flagship sedan and its top-end model, making it the brand's most premium sedan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the price of the new BMW 7 Series in India?

Both the new BMW 7 Series and the electric i7 are priced at Rs 1.95 crore in India. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh launched the luxury sedan.

What are some new technology features in the BMW 7 Series?

It features a massive passenger touchscreen, a larger main touchscreen, and a pillar-to-pillar Vision Display. Also included are a 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, powered doors, and massage seats.

What are the key features of the electric BMW i7 models?

The i7 eDrive 50 offers 450 bhp and a 728 km range with a 112.5 kWh battery. The top-end M70 produces 680 bhp and has a range of 686 km.

What engine powers the conventional BMW 7 Series facelift?

The 7 Series facelift is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It features a mild-hybrid powertrain for enhanced efficiency.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranveer SIngh Ranveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series New BMW 7 Series Price New BMW 7 Series Features New BMW 7 Series Range Revealed
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