Bengal Bypolls: TMC Names Candidates For Nandigram, Rejinagar

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies. Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) will contest from Nandigram, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury will contest from Rejinagar. The announcement came ahead of the September 16 nomination deadline for the October 6 bypolls

All India Trinamool Congress, under the guidance and inspiration of our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial, is pleased to announce the candidates for the upcoming Nandigram & Rejinagar bye-elections.



We wish Smt Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) and Shri Rabiul Alam Chowdhury the very… September 13, 2026+

TMC Names Candidates

The party announced the names through a post on X on Sunday. TMC said the candidates had been chosen under the guidance and inspiration of party chief Mamata Banerjee.

The party wished both candidates success and said it hoped they would take forward the expectations and aspirations of the people with strength and determination.

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Why Bypolls Were Needed

The vacancies arose after the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. BJP candidate and now Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari had contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur and won both seats. He retained Bhabanipur after defeating Mamata Banerjee and vacated Nandigram, leading to the bypoll.

Similarly, AJUP founder Humayun Kabir had contested from Rejinagar and Naoda and won both constituencies. He retained Naoda and vacated Rejinagar.

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for October 6, with nominations closing on September 16. The results are expected on October 9.

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