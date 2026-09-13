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English NewsNewsBengal Bypolls: TMC Names Candidates For Nandigram, Rejinagar

Bengal Bypolls: TMC Names Candidates For Nandigram, Rejinagar

TMC on Sunday announced Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) for Nandigram and Rabiul Alam Chowdhury for Rejinagar ahead of October 6 West Bengal Assembly by-polls.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 09:42 PM (IST)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies. Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) will contest from Nandigram, while Rabiul Alam Chowdhury will contest from Rejinagar. The announcement came ahead of the September 16 nomination deadline for the October 6 bypolls

TMC Names Candidates

The party announced the names through a post on X on Sunday. TMC said the candidates had been chosen under the guidance and inspiration of party chief Mamata Banerjee.

The party wished both candidates success and said it hoped they would take forward the expectations and aspirations of the people with strength and determination.

Also Read: Stalin’s 2029 Game Plan? Kanimozhi-Uddhav Meet Sparks Third-Front Buzz Against Congress

Why Bypolls Were Needed

The vacancies arose after the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. BJP candidate and now Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari had contested from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur and won both seats. He retained Bhabanipur after defeating Mamata Banerjee and vacated Nandigram, leading to the bypoll.

Similarly, AJUP founder Humayun Kabir had contested from Rejinagar and Naoda and won both constituencies. He retained Naoda and vacated Rejinagar.

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for October 6, with nominations closing on September 16. The results are expected on October 9.

Also Read: ‘Main Visit Not Industrial Development But Gone To See ...’: DMK’s Swipe At Vijay’s UK Trip

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 08:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC Rejinagar Nandigram Bengal Bypoll
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