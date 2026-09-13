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English NewsNewsWorldSweden Election: Centre-Left Eyes Return To Power As Far Right Seeks Government Role

Sweden Election: Centre-Left Eyes Return To Power As Far Right Seeks Government Role

The populist Sweden Democrats could enter govt for first time if incumbent Ulf Kristersson's bloc wins. The left-wing opposition led by former PM has seen its lead narrow as election day has neared.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
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  • Far-right Sweden Democrats poised for government entry.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Sweden is holding a general election on Sunday that will either result in the center-left opposition returning to power after four years or see the far right enter government for the first time.

Opinion polls in the run-up to the election have been predicting an easy win for the left-wing alliance over the right-wing group led by incumbent Ulf Kristersson, which includes the far-right party Sweden Democrats.

But the four-party opposition alliance, led by former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, the head of the center-left Social Democrats, has seen that lead narrow as election day has neared.

"We all knew it was going to be a very close election; I've said that all along," Andersson, the first woman to serve as Swedish Prime Minister in 2021-2022, told a rally in the Swedish capital Saturday.

"Now it's up to voters: do they want a government that will be totally dominated by the Sweden Democrats, or do they want a government led by me?"

What do we know about the main parties in Sweden's election?

The Social Democrats have governed in Sweden for most of the last century and remain the country's largest party.

The left-wing bloc has promised to boost the welfare state and address rising costs.

Kristersson's campaign has focused on his government's record of reducing violent and organized crime and clamping down on immigration.

A victory at the ballot box on Sunday would suggest voters approve of that approach, supporters of the right-wing bloc say. Critics have denounced the agenda as undermining civil liberties and unfairly targeting immigrants.

"We can unify parties, voters and issues into joint action. That's why ​we get things ‌done," Kristersson said this week in parliament.

Far right could enter government for first time

Unlike in Germany, where most parties have ruled out working with the far-right Alternative for Germany as part of the political "firewall", Kristersson has promised the Sweden Democrats key government posts if his alliance wins.

The leader of the far-right party, Jimmie Akesson, told a campaign rally in Stockholm on Saturday that the Sweden Democrats "have already won," as the party eyes power for the first time since entering parliament in 2010.

"Sweden is becoming safer, better, and more Swedish," the 47-year-old said.

Akesson is expected to be given the role of migration minister if the right-wing alliance wins on Sunday.

Eight million people are eligible to vote in a country of 10.6 million people. Turnout regularly exceeds 80% in Sweden.

Polling stations close at 8 p.m. (1900 UTC). The first results will be expected several hours later on Sunday night.

Around half of the votes have already been cast in advance.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 10:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Magdalena Andersson Ulf Kristersson Sweden Election Sweden Democrats
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