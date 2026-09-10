Jawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jawa 42 All Stars launched at Rs 1.80 lakh.

Model receives 60 updates: wider design, enhanced comfort.

Engine remains unchanged; deliveries begin September 14.

Jawa has launched the 42 All Stars at Rs 1.80 lakh ex-showroom Delhi and here, the 42 gets a big update with no less than 60 changes. Classic Legends says that it is the biggest update and joins the 42 range. So, what has changed exactly?

Well, the 42 All Stars wider look with a wider rear fender plus an upswept twin-exhaust, wider rear tyre and a new redesigned seat. There are new alloy wheels too.

Back to the seat and here the further cushioning makes it more comfortable. That said, the updates go beyond the looks as well with better comfort, handling and improved ergonomics.

Engine, Colours And Hardware

The engine stays the same though with a 294.72cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC engine and of course, it comes with a six-speed gearbox. Power on offer stays the same at 27.19hp at 7,950rpm and 26.3Nm at 6,000rpm.

There are new colours being added as well namely Battle Green, Nebula Blue, Moss Grey, Ivory and Black while you have to pay more for black.

The bike has an 18inch front and a 17inch rear wheel with 280mm disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear.

Jawa 42 All Stars: Competition And Verdict

The updated Jawa 42 will compete head on with the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350. While competition is high, these updates make the 42 a more convincing motorcycle to buy while deliveries will start from September 14.

If you want a fast, retro motorcycle, you can consider this with the design and the performance being the talking point while now the changes could make this a more rounded machine.

We feel it could be a better choice if compared to a Royal Enfield with better quality on offer being better put together.