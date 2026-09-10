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English NewsAutoJawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?

Jawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?

Jawa 42 All Stars: The updated retro motorcycle gets 60 changes, a wider rear profile, new seat, alloy wheels and five new colours.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jawa 42 All Stars launched at Rs 1.80 lakh.
  • Model receives 60 updates: wider design, enhanced comfort.
  • Engine remains unchanged; deliveries begin September 14.

Jawa has launched the 42 All Stars at Rs 1.80 lakh ex-showroom Delhi and here, the 42 gets a big update with no less than 60 changes. Classic Legends says that it is the biggest update and joins the 42 range. So, what has changed exactly?

Well, the 42 All Stars wider look with a wider rear fender plus an upswept twin-exhaust, wider rear tyre and a new redesigned seat. There are new alloy wheels too.

Back to the seat and here the further cushioning makes it more comfortable. That said, the updates go beyond the looks as well with better comfort, handling and improved ergonomics.

Engine, Colours And Hardware

The engine stays the same though with a 294.72cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC engine and of course, it comes with a six-speed gearbox. Power on offer stays the same at 27.19hp at 7,950rpm and 26.3Nm at 6,000rpm.

There are new colours being added as well namely Battle Green, Nebula Blue, Moss Grey, Ivory and Black while you have to pay more for black.

The bike has an 18inch front and a 17inch rear wheel with 280mm disc at the front and 240mm disc at the rear.

Jawa 42 All Stars: Competition And Verdict

The updated Jawa 42 will compete head on with the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350. While competition is high, these updates make the 42 a more convincing motorcycle to buy while deliveries will start from September 14.

If you want a fast, retro motorcycle, you can consider this with the design and the performance being the talking point while now the changes could make this a more rounded machine.

We feel it could be a better choice if compared to a Royal Enfield with better quality on offer being better put together.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ex-showroom price of the Jawa 42 All Stars?

The Jawa 42 All Stars has been launched at an ex-showroom Delhi price of Rs 1.80 lakh. It features the biggest update to the 42 range with 60 changes.

What are some of the key changes in the updated Jawa 42 All Stars?

The updated 42 All Stars features a wider rear fender, upswept twin-exhaust, wider rear tyre, new redesigned seat, and alloy wheels. These changes also enhance comfort and ergonomics.

Has the engine of the Jawa 42 All Stars been updated?

No, the engine remains the same 294.72cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC unit with a six-speed gearbox. It produces 27.19hp and 26.3Nm of power.

What new colour options are available for the Jawa 42 All Stars?

New colours include Battle Green, Nebula Blue, Moss Grey, Ivory, and Black. The Black option is available at an additional cost.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 10 Sep 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jawa 42 JAWA 42 All Stars JAWA 42 New Look
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