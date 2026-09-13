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English NewsNews'Unacceptable': India Condemns Oman Tanker Attack As 1 Indian Seafarer Missing; 13 Rescued

'Unacceptable': India Condemns Oman Tanker Attack As 1 Indian Seafarer Missing; 13 Rescued

India condemned the Oman tanker attack after one of 14 Indian seafarers went missing. Thirteen were rescued as New Delhi called attacks on commercial shipping “unacceptable”.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India condemns MT El Gaia attack, one seafarer missing.
  • Thirteen Indian crew rescued; India urges de-escalation.
  • Attack follows PM Modi's seafarer emergency support proposal.

India on Sunday condemned the attack on Panama-flagged oil tanker MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman, after one Indian seafarer was reported missing. The Ministry of External Affairs said targeting commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure was “unacceptable”.

Of the 14 Indian crew members onboard, 13 were rescued, while search and rescue operations continued for the missing seafarer. The Indian Embassy in Oman is coordinating with Omani authorities on the search.

India Calls For De-Escalation

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman earlier today. Of the 14 Indian crew onboard, 13 Indians have been rescued so far,” the MEA said.

India thanked Omani authorities for supporting the rescue operation and called for the immediate de-escalation of tensions, along with dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace in the region.

It also urged the restoration of free and safe navigation and the flow of commerce through international waterways in the region at the earliest.

Attack Comes After Modi’s BRICS Proposal

The attack came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a “Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network” at the BRICS Summit to protect mariners facing heightened risks amid regional conflicts.

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers. Ten Indian seafarers are among 16 Indians reported killed so far in the West Asia conflict, while another five have died in strikes on merchant vessels in the Black Sea.

India A Major Seafarer Workforce

Indian seafarers account for more than 12 per cent of the global merchant shipping workforce, second only to the Philippines. India contributes nearly 312,000 of the world’s estimated 2.57 million seafarers.

The MEA reiterated that attacks on commercial vessels and civilian infrastructure must stop, stressing the need to safeguard international shipping and keep vital waterways open.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident did India condemn recently?

India condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged oil tanker MT El Gaia off the coast of Oman. One Indian seafarer was reported missing after the incident.

How many Indian crew members were involved in the MT El Gaia incident?

There were 14 Indian crew members onboard the MT El Gaia. 13 of them were rescued, while search operations are ongoing for one missing seafarer.

What measures did India advocate for after the attack?

India called for the immediate de-escalation of tensions and urged dialogue to restore peace. It also stressed restoring free and safe navigation and commerce through international waterways.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oman INDIA Indian Seafarers
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