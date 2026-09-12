Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner Diesel: Which SUV Should You Buy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kia Sorento is longer, more spacious than Toyota Fortuner.

Sorento offers advanced features like ADAS, panoramic sunroof.

Fortuner has larger engine, more power, and mild-hybrid.

With competitive pricing, the Kia Sorento enters the premium full-size SUV space, but the best-selling SUV here is, of course, the Toyota Fortuner, which reigns supreme in this segment. Here, let's see how the diesel Sorento competes with the Fortuner.

Which Car Is Bigger?

The Sorento is longer than the Fortuner, with a length of 4,815 mm vs 4,795 mm. In terms of wheelbase as well, the Sorento comes in at 2,815 mm, while the Fortuner is at 2,745 mm. In terms of ground clearance, the Fortuner is at 225 mm and the Sorento at 208 mm.

Which Car Has More Features?

The Sorento has the upper hand here, with a set of larger screens, including a bigger touchscreen plus a digital instrument cluster. The Sorento also gets features like a full-length panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats, ADAS, a digital rear-view mirror, rear ventilated seats, a head-up display, powered tailgate and sunblinds, plus 10 airbags. The Fortuner, meanwhile, has basics like a powered tailgate, powered front seats, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, etc.





Which Car Is More Powerful?

Both offer diesel engines, but the Sorento has a smaller diesel engine in size compared to the Fortuner, at 2.2L vs 2.8L. The Fortuner has more power at 204 bhp vs 193 bhp in the Kia. The Fortuner has a 6-speed AT, while the Kia has an 8-speed AT. The Fortuner also has a mild-hybrid system.

Which One To Buy?

The Sorento is more spacious, better equipped and is the city-based SUV, and is for those who need more comfort along with being chauffeur-driven. The Fortuner is tougher, more reliable and offers more road presence. The Fortuner is priced from Rs 34.7 lakh to Rs 50.4 lakh, while the Sorento is priced between Rs 27.9 lakh to Rs 40.3 lakh.