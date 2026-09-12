India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsAutoKia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner Diesel: Which SUV Should You Buy?

Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner Diesel: Which SUV Should You Buy?

The Sorento is longer than the Fortuner, with a length of 4,815 mm vs 4,795 mm. In terms of wheelbase as well, the Sorento comes in at 2,815 mm, while the Fortuner is at 2,745 mm.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kia Sorento is longer, more spacious than Toyota Fortuner.
  • Sorento offers advanced features like ADAS, panoramic sunroof.
  • Fortuner has larger engine, more power, and mild-hybrid.

With competitive pricing, the Kia Sorento enters the premium full-size SUV space, but the best-selling SUV here is, of course, the Toyota Fortuner, which reigns supreme in this segment. Here, let's see how the diesel Sorento competes with the Fortuner.

Which Car Is Bigger?

The Sorento is longer than the Fortuner, with a length of 4,815 mm vs 4,795 mm. In terms of wheelbase as well, the Sorento comes in at 2,815 mm, while the Fortuner is at 2,745 mm. In terms of ground clearance, the Fortuner is at 225 mm and the Sorento at 208 mm.

Which Car Has More Features?

The Sorento has the upper hand here, with a set of larger screens, including a bigger touchscreen plus a digital instrument cluster. The Sorento also gets features like a full-length panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated seats, ADAS, a digital rear-view mirror, rear ventilated seats, a head-up display, powered tailgate and sunblinds, plus 10 airbags. The Fortuner, meanwhile, has basics like a powered tailgate, powered front seats, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, etc.


Kia Sorento vs Toyota Fortuner Diesel: Which SUV Should You Buy?

Which Car Is More Powerful?

Both offer diesel engines, but the Sorento has a smaller diesel engine in size compared to the Fortuner, at 2.2L vs 2.8L. The Fortuner has more power at 204 bhp vs 193 bhp in the Kia. The Fortuner has a 6-speed AT, while the Kia has an 8-speed AT. The Fortuner also has a mild-hybrid system.

Which One To Buy?

The Sorento is more spacious, better equipped and is the city-based SUV, and is for those who need more comfort along with being chauffeur-driven. The Fortuner is tougher, more reliable and offers more road presence. The Fortuner is priced from Rs 34.7 lakh to Rs 50.4 lakh, while the Sorento is priced between Rs 27.9 lakh to Rs 40.3 lakh.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which car is physically larger, the Kia Sorento or the Toyota Fortuner?

The Kia Sorento is longer and has a greater wheelbase than the Fortuner. However, the Fortuner offers higher ground clearance.

Which SUV offers more advanced features?

The Kia Sorento has more features, including larger screens, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and 10 airbags. The Fortuner has more basic features like powered front seats.

Which of these SUVs has a more powerful engine?

The Toyota Fortuner is more powerful, producing 204 bhp from its 2.8L diesel engine. The Kia Sorento's 2.2L diesel engine generates 193 bhp.

How do the prices of the Kia Sorento and Toyota Fortuner compare?

The Kia Sorento is generally more affordable, priced between Rs 27.9 lakh and Rs 40.3 lakh. The Toyota Fortuner ranges from Rs 34.7 lakh to Rs 50.4 lakh.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 12 Sep 2026 08:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Toyota Fortuner Diesel Kia Sorento Which SUV Should You Buy?
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Ranveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series: Price, Features And Range Revealed
Ranveer Singh Unveils New BMW 7 Series: Price, Features And Range Revealed
Auto
Maruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?
Maruti Baleno Facelift AMT Vs Manual: Which One To Buy?
Auto
Jawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?
Jawa 42 All Stars Gets 60 Changes And A New Look: Worth Buying?
Auto
BMW India To Bring Neue Klasse EVs To India Starting With iX3
BMW India To Bring Neue Klasse EVs To India Starting With iX3
Advertisement

Videos

BRICS SUMMIT: Xi Jinping Arrives in India After 7 Years, Global Focus on Delhi
INDIA-CHINA FLIGHTS: China Southern to Resume Direct Flights to New Delhi After 6 Years
XI JINPING INDIA VISIT: Chinese President Arrives in Delhi After 7 Years
BRICS SUMMIT: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule, Xi Jinping Meet at 5:45 PM
INDIA-CHINA RELATIONS: India to Engage with China, But Trust Remains a Challenge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget