Harmanpreet Kaur's India Make History! Beat Sri Lanka To Seal Record 8th Women's Asia Cup Title

Women's Asia Cup Final: India have reclaimed the ACC Women’s Asia Cup in emphatic fashion, beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to secure a record-extending eighth title. The victory carried extra significance for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team after Sri Lanka had denied India in the previous edition’s final. This time, the Women in Blue produced a commanding all-round performance, first setting Sri Lanka a challenging target and then backing it up with disciplined bowling.

Shafali-Mandhana Blitz Gives India Perfect Start

India’s innings was built around a spectacular 129-run opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.

Shafali exploded from the outset, smashing 68 from 39 balls and reaching her half-century in just 24 deliveries, the fastest fifty in Asia Cup history. Mandhana provided the ideal support, scoring a composed 59 off 39 balls.

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Their opening stand broke the record for the highest partnership in a women’s T20 final and also became the highest partnership for any wicket in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history.

India did lose momentum later, falling from 129 without loss to 167/5, but Kamalini’s late hitting helped restore some momentum.

She scored 15 from just five deliveries, including a four and a six from the final two balls, as India finished on 183/5.

Sri Lanka's Chase Falls Apart

Sri Lanka would have been encouraged by keeping India below 200 despite the explosive opening stand, but their reply immediately suffered a setback.

Imesha Dulani was dismissed by Kranti Gaud in the very first over, leaving them under early pressure.

Chamari Athapaththu then attempted to rebuild the chase alongside Vishmi Gunaratne. The pair managed to provide some stability, but India kept creating pressure as the innings developed.

Athapaththu was eventually removed in the 10th over after scoring 36, and Gunaratne followed only three deliveries later for 20.

With wickets still available, Sri Lanka remained capable of launching a comeback, but the required rate continued to climb. As the pressure mounted, the equation moved beyond reach, they lost more wickets, and India tightened their grip on the contest.

The final result gave India a measure of revenge for their previous defeat and restored them to the top of women’s cricket in the region.