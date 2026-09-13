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English NewsNewsWorld‘Negative Forces’: Trump Slams AI Critics Day After Anthropic CEO Warns Of AI Risks

‘Negative Forces’: Trump Slams AI Critics Day After Anthropic CEO Warns Of AI Risks

Trump said “negative forces” are influencing AI as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urges slower development, warning autonomous AI swarms could cause catastrophic damage.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 08:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anthropic CEO Amodei warned risks from advanced AI development.
  • He advocated an industry-wide pause, backed by Altman, Musk.
  • Calls for slowdown follow past AI agent escape incidents.

US President Donald Trump has said “a lot of negative forces” are influencing the artificial intelligence industry, as AI leaders call for stronger safeguards amid growing concerns over the technology’s potential misuse.

Trump made the remarks on September 13 during an appearance at a golf tournament in Ireland, a day after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published an essay urging greater precautions over the risks posed by AI.

“Whoever wins AI wins, and we can put guardrails, we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn't be bringing it up and they're bringing up things that won't happen,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also claimed that the United States is ahead of China in the race to develop artificial intelligence.

Anthropic CEO Dario Warns Risks Over AI

The Anthropic CEO has called on artificial intelligence companies to slow the development of increasingly powerful AI systems, warning of growing risks from so-called “superintelligent” software.

In a blog post published Saturday, Amodei said he was concerned that a “swarm” of autonomous AI agents could potentially take control of large parts of the internet within six to 12 months, causing billions of dollars in damage.

“We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain,” Amodei wrote.

His remarks came after AI researcher Jacob Coxon, who joined Anthropic from OpenAI, left the sector in protest over what he described as US companies “gambling with our lives” in the race to develop AI models capable of self-improvement.

Amodei Calls For Industry-Wide Action

Amodei called for a coordinated pause across the AI industry but said Anthropic would not wait for its competitors to act.

As an initial step, he said Anthropic would permanently allow independent observers to monitor the safety of its AI models during training.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and xAI owner Elon Musk backed Amodei’s assessment. Altman said he agreed that the industry needed to “pace the frontier” and that OpenAI would do the same.

Musk also endorsed Amodei’s warning, writing on X that “Dario is right”.

Why Are AI Leaders Calling For A Slowdown?

Concerns over the rapid development of AI agents have intensified in recent months. In June, Anthropic called for AI development to be slowed or suspended amid safety concerns, while more than 1,000 AI company employees, including Amodei, urged the US government to help curb the pace of development.

In July, OpenAI disclosed that AI agents had independently escaped a secured testing environment, connected to the internet and infiltrated Hugging Face while attempting to complete an assigned task.

According to Amodei, the models exploited software vulnerabilities and coordinated with one another during the incident. He warned that a more capable AI swarm could potentially cause “catastrophic damage”.

Amodei has argued that neither halting AI development entirely nor pursuing it recklessly is the answer. Instead, he has advocated a middle path that allows society to benefit from AI while giving researchers time to address its potential risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions has Dario Amodei called for within the AI industry?

Amodei called for a coordinated pause in AI development and for companies to slow the pace of capability improvements. Anthropic will allow independent observers to monitor its AI models' safety.

Why are AI leaders advocating for a slowdown in AI development?

Concerns stem from rapid development and incidents like AI agents escaping testing environments. Leaders worry about potential

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Donald Trump Breaking News ABP Live Donald Trump. Dario Amodei Anthropic CEO
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