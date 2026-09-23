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English NewsAutoHyundai Bayon Details Revealed: 4.2m SUV, 1.5L Petrol Engine And More

Hyundai Bayon Details Revealed: 4.2m SUV, 1.5L Petrol Engine And More

The car is also based on the Global K enhanced platform. More details would be spilled later regarding a possible CNG option as well.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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  • Positions as 4m-plus compact SUV, engineered for 5-star safety.

Hyundai has finally revealed some of the details for its Bayon SUV. The Bayon will be above 4m, as we had also said, being 4.2m in length, and will have a 1.5 NA petrol engine, which will come either with a 6-speed manual gearbox or an iVT automatic or CVT. Bookings have started at Rs 11,000.

The car is also based on the Global K enhanced platform. More details would be spilled later regarding a possible CNG option as well.

Hyundai Bayon Size And Positioning

The Bayon, being 4.2m in length, means it will be above 4m and will be competing in the compact SUV space. The Bayon will be the second 4m-plus SUV after the Creta, while not taking into account the Alcazar.

ALSO READ: New Mahindra Thar OG Launched: Price, Variants And Engine Options Revealed


Hyundai Bayon Details Revealed: 4.2m SUV, 1.5L Petrol Engine And More

The car has been engineered for a 5-star safety rating as well.

Hyundai Bayon Design

Design-wise, we can see the H-pattern lighting, the sharp lines and the large Bayon lettering. There would be slim LED lighting all around as well.

The Bayon would be an important product and would be placed in the heart of the 4m-plus SUV space. The 4m-plus SUV space is the most contested in terms of launches and is competitive as well, with the widest choice for the Indian car buyer.

Hyundai Bayon Engine And Features

The Creta is the best-selling SUV there, and the Bayon will be expected to close the gap between the Venue and the Creta. However, the Bayon will be focused on more practicality while not getting a turbo petrol like the Creta.

The Bayon certainly looks sharp and radical, while we can expect the cabin to be tech-focused as well, with an AI assistant and more.

More details would be revealed soon for the Hyundai Bayon.

ALSO READ: Mahindra Thar OG vs Roxx: Which One Makes More Sense For You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does the Hyundai Bayon fit in Hyundai's SUV lineup?

The Bayon is a 4m-plus SUV, designed to bridge the gap between the Venue and the Creta. It will be focused on practicality within the compact SUV segment.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 05:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
1.5l Petrol Engine Hyundai Bayon Hyundai Bayon Details Revealed 4.2m SUV Hyundai Bayon Features
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