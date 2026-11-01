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English NewsNewsIndiaChalo Dilli Rally Live: Rahul Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail

Chalo Dilli Rally Live: Rahul Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 04:26 PM (IST)

Addressing the INDIA bloc’s Chalo Dilli rally at Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from his post and jailed, accusing him of involvement in alleged vote theft.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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