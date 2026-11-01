Explorer
Chalo Dilli Rally Live: Rahul Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail
Addressing the INDIA bloc’s Chalo Dilli rally at Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from his post and jailed, accusing him of involvement in alleged vote theft.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Top Headlines
India
Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Ramlila Maidan As Thousands Gather For ‘Chalo Dilli’ March
India
'Connaught Place Shops Shut Forcibly': Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP For Traders' Loss During INDIA Bloc Rally
India
Judges Are Great Authors, Handle 60-100 Stories A Day: Delhi HC Justice Anish Dayal
India
Why Your Take-Home Salary May Have Dropped By Rs 1,200
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion