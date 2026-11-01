Mahadev Betting App Promoter Saurabh Chandrakar Brought Back To India From Oman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His return aids ongoing investigations into syndicate's finances.

Saurabh Chandrakar, promoter of the Mahadev online betting syndicate, has been brought back to India from Oman following his detention by the Royal Oman Police. The action, based on an Interpol Red Notice, marks a major breakthrough for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies probing the illegal betting network.

Chandrakar was wanted in cases investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A chargesheet has been filed against him in the CBI case, while the ED has submitted a prosecution complaint in its case.

CBI Probe

According to the CBI, Mahadev Online Book was among India’s largest illegal online betting syndicates. The operation functioned through a network of franchise panels and branches spread across the country.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with other Central Agencies has successfully secured the extradition of Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter of the Mahadev App illegal betting syndicate, from Oman Chandrakar was detained by the Royal Oman Police following an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. He is wanted in two CBI cases, in which chargesheets have already been filed, and one ED case, in which a prosecution complaint has been filed. The CBI investigation revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was among India's largest alleged illegal online betting syndicates, operating through a network of franchised panels and branches across the country. The syndicate allegedly offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events, while routing proceeds through mule bank accounts, multiple transactions and hawala channels. Investigators also found that part of the proceeds was allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants. Following approval of the extradition request by Oman, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and escorted Chandrakar back to India. He will undergo a medical examination and be taken to Raipur after securing transit remand. Chandrakar will be produced before the CBI Special Judge in Raipur tomorrow, the CBI said. (Source: CBI) — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

The CBI took over the investigation following a request from the Chhattisgarh government. Its probe indicated that the syndicate was being operated from India, despite its extensive network and financial operations.

How The Network Operated

The syndicate facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events. Investigators found that the proceeds were moved through mule bank accounts, multiple transactions and hawala channels to obscure the money trail.

The investigation also uncovered the use of part of the proceeds to pay protection money to government officials. These findings form part of the ongoing probe into the network’s operations and financial dealings.

The betting racket has drawn the attention of multiple investigative agencies, which have been examining its operational structure, financial transactions and possible links with public officials.

CBI Team Returns

Following approval from the Omani authorities, a CBI team travelled to Muscat to bring Chandrakar back to India.

He is expected to undergo a medical examination before being taken on transit remand and transported to Raipur for further proceedings.

His return is expected to enable investigators to pursue the cases against him and examine further details about the syndicate’s operations. The CBI and ED investigations concern the network’s betting activities and the movement of funds linked to the operation.