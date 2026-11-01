ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsMahadev Betting App Promoter Saurabh Chandrakar Brought Back To India From Oman

Mahadev Betting App Promoter Saurabh Chandrakar Brought Back To India From Oman

Mahadev betting app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar has been brought back to India from Oman, marking a major breakthrough in the CBI and ED probe.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His return aids ongoing investigations into syndicate's finances.

Saurabh Chandrakar, promoter of the Mahadev online betting syndicate, has been brought back to India from Oman following his detention by the Royal Oman Police. The action, based on an Interpol Red Notice, marks a major breakthrough for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other agencies probing the illegal betting network.

Chandrakar was wanted in cases investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). A chargesheet has been filed against him in the CBI case, while the ED has submitted a prosecution complaint in its case.

CBI Probe

According to the CBI, Mahadev Online Book was among India’s largest illegal online betting syndicates. The operation functioned through a network of franchise panels and branches spread across the country.

The CBI took over the investigation following a request from the Chhattisgarh government. Its probe indicated that the syndicate was being operated from India, despite its extensive network and financial operations.

How The Network Operated

The syndicate facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events. Investigators found that the proceeds were moved through mule bank accounts, multiple transactions and hawala channels to obscure the money trail.

The investigation also uncovered the use of part of the proceeds to pay protection money to government officials. These findings form part of the ongoing probe into the network’s operations and financial dealings.

The betting racket has drawn the attention of multiple investigative agencies, which have been examining its operational structure, financial transactions and possible links with public officials.

CBI Team Returns

Following approval from the Omani authorities, a CBI team travelled to Muscat to bring Chandrakar back to India.

He is expected to undergo a medical examination before being taken on transit remand and transported to Raipur for further proceedings.

His return is expected to enable investigators to pursue the cases against him and examine further details about the syndicate’s operations. The CBI and ED investigations concern the network’s betting activities and the movement of funds linked to the operation.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 01 Nov 2026 08:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Enforcement Directorate Mahadev Betting App Saurabh Chandrakar CBI Investigation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Germany Gen Z Protests: 100,000 Take To Streets As Riots Break Out In Some Cities
Germany Gen Z Protests: 100,000 Take To Streets As Riots Break Out In Some Cities
News
BJP Takes Dig At Congress, Claims 40% Of Ramlila Maidan Was Vacant; Shares Video
BJP Takes Dig At Congress, Claims 40% Of Ramlila Maidan Was Vacant; Shares Video
India
Chalo Dilli Rally: Rahul Gandhi Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail
Chalo Dilli Rally: Rahul Gandhi Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail
India
Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan Wedding: Muslim Cleric Declares Marriage ‘Invalid’ Under Shariat
Omar-Nidhi Razdan Wedding: Muslim Cleric Declares Marriage ‘Invalid’ Under Shariat
Advertisement

Videos

Political Face-Off: BJP Takes to Delhi Streets as INDIA Alliance Holds Ramlila Maidan Rally
Rally Countdown: Ramlila Maidan Awaits Rahul Gandhi and Other Senior Leaders
Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Alliance Leaders in Open-Top Vehicle
Rally Update: Ramlila Maidan Begins Filling as INDIA Alliance Supporters Gather
Tejashwi Statement: Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Alliance Has United to Protect Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget