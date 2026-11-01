Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India achieved historic T20I record, hitting 400 sixes in 2026.

Abhishek Sharma led with 86 maximums; Kishan, Samson contributed significantly.

India lost the game but secured series 3-2 against New Zealand.

India T20I Sixes Record: India may have ended their five-match T20I campaign against New Zealand with a defeat, but the final game brought a remarkable individual milestone for the team. The Men in Blue became the first side in men's T20I history to smash 400 sixes in a calendar year, reaching the landmark during Sunday's series finale. India entered the match needing a few more maximums to achieve the record. They eventually cleared the 400 mark after sending the ball over the ropes 11 times during their innings, taking their tally to an unprecedented figure across 40 T20Is in 2026.

Abhishek Sharma Leads India's Six-Hitting Charge

India's dominance in this department is reflected in the gap between them and the other teams on the list.

Austria and West Indies are their closest challengers, having struck 224 sixes each.

Read More: India Suffer Back-To-Back Defeats As New Zealand Chase 192, But Clinch T20I Series

Austria achieved the tally in 24 matches, while the West Indies got there in 21.

Abhishek Sharma has been India's biggest six-hitter this year with 86 maximums. Ishan Kishan follows him with 60, while Sanju Samson has contributed 50 sixes.

Kishan, Iyer Fifties Power India To 191/8

The record came during an innings in which India had to recover from a difficult beginning.

The hosts were reduced to 19/2 before Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer took charge, combining for a 93-run third-wicket stand.

Kishan struck 61 from 31 balls, including five fours and six sixes, while Iyer made 50 off 23 deliveries, hitting three fours and four maximums.

Naman Dhir added 33, and Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with 22, but Adam Milne's excellent spell of 4/19 prevented India from reaching the 200-run mark. India finished on 191/8.

New Zealand went on to win the match by 7 wickets, powered by Tim Seifert's explosive 93.

However, India had already secured the series 3-2, ensuring the defeat did not cost them the trophy. The historic six-hitting milestone provided another highlight from the campaign.